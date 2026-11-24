NBC 5 Invesatigates examined new data showing hundreds of guns recovered by law enforcement in Mexico traced back to cities and suburbs in North Texas.

An NBC 5 investigation examined new data showing hundreds of guns recovered by law enforcement in Mexico traced back to cities and suburbs right here in North Texas.

That data, along with recent arrests in North Texas and seizures of weapons in Mexico, highlights how authorities are grappling with what some in law enforcement describe as a growing threat: cartels moving more high-powered weapons south across the border, as they battle to control routes used to move drugs north. A report issued in September by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found more than 82,700 guns recovered by Mexican law enforcement and then traced by the ATF were traced back to a U.S. source from January 2020 to December of 2025.

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More detailed ATF tracing data, obtained by a researcher and anti-gun trafficking activist via the federal Freedom of Information Act, shows more than two-thirds of the guns recovered in Mexico were sold in Texas and Arizona from January 2021 to May 2026.

"Texas is still the largest source of crime guns in Mexico of any state in the United States", said John Lindsay-Poland who worked to obtain the tracing data through his work for an advocacy group called"Stop U.S. Arms to Mexico". ATF tracing data obtained by researcher John Lindsay-Poland shows 614 guns recovered in Mexico were traced to Fort Worth and 582 to Dallas from January 2021 to May 2026. NBC 5 Investigates examined that data.

It shows more than 600 guns recovered in Mexico since 2021 came from Fort Worth and more than 500 from Dallas. NBC 5 News ATF tracing data obtained by researcher John Lindsay-Poland shows hundreds of guns recovered in Mexico from January 2021 to May 2026 were traced to North Texas suburbs.

Recent investigations on both sides of the border have shed light on law enforcement efforts to stop those guns from moving south.in August showing more than 200 guns seized by authorities in Mexico who say they were smuggled in from Texas destined for a drug cartel. Recently, federal prosecutors in Dallas charged a licensed gun dealer accused of conspiring to supply weapons to the Sinaloa cartel.

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"We're laser-focused on this. We're actively developing investigations as we speak to identify firearms that end up in Mexico, particularly those linked to the cartels," said Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. His office obtained an indictment recently against a licensed gun dealer from Amarillo, accused of conspiring to supply weapons to the Sinaloa cartel and making false statements to illegally obtain those weapons.

In court papers, prosecutors say Lloyd Walter Hall exchanged text messages with a suspected Sinaloa cartel member in Mexico who allegedly asked Hall about obtaining ammunition and extra magazines and described having a gun battle with the Mexican Army. According to the indictment, the man told Hall,"I f up the sand cats," referring to vehicles used by the Mexican Army, and said he fired 80 shots.

"They were discussing how the firearm would be used he knew it was for a cartel member they discussed it in multiple text messages and he executed the trade," Raybould said. Hall faces multiple charges, including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Hall has pleaded not guilty. His attorney declined to comment because the case is pending.

Four others are accused of conspiring with Hall to obtain weapons by making false statements, although the indictment does not allege the others knew the guns were intended for a cartel. They have also pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment. Law enforcement officials say the cartels are largely dependent on U.S. guns because they are more difficult to obtain in Mexico.

"There's no way that these organizations could be as powerful as they are without the guns that are coming from the United States," Lindsay-Poland said. In Mexico, authorities say those weapons give the cartels control and power to battle police, protect drug supply routes, and kidnap and kill their opponents. An image shared on X by Mexico's security secretary in August 2026 shows weapons seized by Mexican authorities.

Authorities said the weapons were smuggled from Texas and destined for a drug cartel. Raybould says many trafficked guns are bought illegally by straw purchasers who falsely claim on federal forms they're buying the guns for themselves when they're really purchasing for someone else. But he says most North Texas gun dealers partner closely with the ATF and notify agents if they suspect straw buyers.

The firearm industry's trade association says it has no tolerance for dealers or buyers who break the rules.

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"If you're lying to buy a gun for somebody who can't, you belong in jail," said Mark Oliva with the National Shooting Sports Foundation . The NSSF operated training programs to help licensed firearms retailers identify possible straw purchasers.

"Someone's coming in with a cell phone, walking back outside, coming back in, walking back outside that may be another sign. Or, if they have somebody on FaceTime," Oliva said. Federal law enforcement officials report the cartels increasingly use social media sites to recruit straw buyers to purchase weapons, promising to pay them cash. The recent Government Accountability Office report says in some cases middlemen in the U.S. might offer $1,000 to people willing to purchase certain weapons.

The report found federal law enforcement is running a number of programs to stop the trafficking, including searching vehicles leaving the U.S. But it suggested the government should study the effectiveness of those efforts to maximize the impact or change direction. NBC 5 Investigates asked Raybould if there's more his office and other agencies can do to tackle the problem.

"Well, I think we have to continue to approach it like it's not just a firearms problem. It's not just a drug problem," Raybould said. Raybould says he's working closely with the ATF and other agencies to use local investigations to lead them to the top of the cartels, where the demand for weapons begins.

"So for us, it's breaking down those barriers, working together to go after the head of the snake. That's what I'm interested in," Raybould said. Despite U.S. law enforcement efforts, Lindsay-Poland says the data shows far too many American guns still reach the cartels. Some families are pleading for that attention.

Just across the border from El Paso, families who've lost loved ones in suspected cartel killings and kidnappings recently gathered to remember victims.

"How is it possible that these endless weapons pass through, the ones that are killing us," asked Maria Herrera Magdaleno. She's lost four sons among Mexico's"disappeared," who've vanished in suspected cartel violence, and is now an advocate for families of the missing and murdered.

"I don't want to die without knowing about what happened to my children," Maria Herrera Magdaleno told NBC 5 Investigates. It's a concern Dallas' top federal prosecutor says he shares.