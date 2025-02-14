North Texas Gears Up for Automotive Extravaganza with AutoRama and Auto Expo

Two major automobile events, the O'Reilly Auto Parts AutoRama and the North Texas Auto Expo, are set to captivate car enthusiasts in North Texas this February. The AutoRama, showcasing custom cars, classics, hot rods, and more, will feature celebrity appearances and a tribute to Evel Knievel. The Auto Expo will highlight the latest models from major automakers and offer visitors a chance to test drive select vehicles.

Auto enthusiasts in North Texas are in for a treat with two major automotive events happening back-to-back this February. The O'Reilly Auto Parts AutoRama kicks off the festivities, bringing hundreds of custom cars , classics, hot rods , trucks, and more to Dallas Market Hall. Highlights include Barbie's pink Cadillac convertible parade car, a tribute to Evel Knievel featuring some of his famous vehicles, and appearances by former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Dorsett (February 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

) and hip-hop legend and Paris Olympics hype master Flavor Flav (February 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.). Following closely behind is the North Texas Auto Expo, where several major automakers will showcase their latest models. Visitors can experience the thrill of a Ride and Drive Event, testing select vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, and Jeep. The expo also features an indoor test track where guests can take electric vehicles from Ford, BMW, Audi, Chevrolet, and Mercedes-Benz for a spin. Classic cars will also be on display at both events.The O'Reilly Auto Parts AutoRama takes place February 14 from 3 to 8 p.m., February 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and February 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dallas Market Hall. Admission is $27 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for younger kids. Discount tickets ($25 and $7) are available at O'Reilly Auto Parts stores. The North Texas Auto Expo runs February 20-22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and February 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Advance tickets are $7.50 for February 20, $10 for February 21, and $14 for February 22-23. Children 12 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult. Weekend tickets are $15 at the gate





