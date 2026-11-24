A freeze warning affects multiple North Texas counties from November 24 to 25. Temperatures will plunge to 27 degrees, prompting the NWS to urge residents to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes during the cold snap.

The National Weather Service has officially issued a freeze warning for several counties across North Texas, marking a sharp and dangerous drop in temperatures for the region. This weather event impacts a wide swath of the area from Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday morning, creating hazardous conditions for agriculture and infrastructure. Residents in the affected zones are being urged to take immediate protective measures before the mercury falls below freezing levels.

Specific Time And Locations Affected By The Freeze

The freeze warning is scheduled to be in effect starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 and will conclude at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25. During this period, temperatures in parts of North Texas are expected to drop below freezing, with lows anticipated to reach as low as 27 degrees. This significant temperature dip creates a high risk for ice accumulation on surfaces and damage to unprotected vegetation.

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The counties explicitly named in the warning include Tarrant, Johnson, Wise, Denton, Parker, and Cooke. These areas face the most immediate threat from the sub-freezing conditions that will settle over the region during the overnight hours. Authorities have listed these specific jurisdictions to ensure local residents and emergency services are fully aware of the risk timeline.

Additional counties falling under the same freeze warning include Montague, Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Lampasas, and Coryell. This extensive list covers a large portion of the northern and central parts of the state, indicating a broad weather system rather than an isolated local event. The widespread nature of the warning suggests that travel and outdoor activities may be impacted across multiple communities simultaneously.

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Guidance From Officials On Protecting The Four P's

To mitigate damage, the National Weather Service recommends that residents and property owners focus on protecting the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes. This guideline serves as the primary public safety message during freeze events of this magnitude. Each category represents a critical aspect of household and community stability that is vulnerable to extreme cold.

Protecting people involves ensuring that individuals have access to warm shelter and appropriate clothing to prevent hypothermia and frostbite. For pets, officials advise providing warm shelter or bringing animals indoors to avoid exposure to the freezing temperatures. Plants that are sensitive to cold should be brought inside or covered with protective materials to prevent them from being killed by the sub-freezing conditions.

Protecting pipes is essential to prevent plumbing failures that can cause significant water damage. Automatic sprinkler systems should be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads and sidewalks, which can create slip hazards for pedestrians and drivers. Homeowners are encouraged to let faucets drip slightly and insulate exposed pipes to maintain water flow and pressure during the cold snap.

Public Reaction And Broader Weather Context

The approach of this cold front has already generated visible reactions among the public in areas like Grapevine, where the Carol of Lights event took place on Monday. Attendees were seen bundled up in heavy clothing as daytime temperatures hovered in the mid-50s, foreshadowing the much colder conditions ahead. The prospect of even colder weather on the horizon has brought mixed emotions to the community.

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Hill Flora, a resident who spoke with FOX 4's Vania Castillo at the event, expressed little enthusiasm for the incoming cold. Flora noted that as an older individual with thin blood, he does not enjoy the cold and is concerned about the health impacts. His perspective highlights the vulnerability of certain demographic groups to rapid temperature drops and the importance of heeding weather warnings.

This freeze warning is part of a broader pattern of cold weather that North Texans should prepare for throughout the week. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday and Thursday, continuing the chilly trend. This pattern follows a relatively warm period and signals a significant shift in seasonal conditions that will require ongoing vigilance from residents and local authorities alike.