Lewisville-based Global Medical Response and AMR will pay $2.2 million to settle an EEOC lawsuit alleging they denied religious and disability facial hair accommodations to paramedics and EMTs.

Lewisville -based Global Medical Response and its subsidiary American Medical Response will pay $2.2 million to settle a federal discrimination lawsuit. Regulators alleged the company's strict"no beard" policy denied religious and medical accommodations to paramedics and EMTs who could have used alternative respirators.

Under the consent decree, the funds will be distributed to affected workers nationwide, and the company will create roles offering the alternative gear. A North Texas-based emergency medical services provider will pay $2.2 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging it refused to grant religious and disability accommodations to paramedics and emergency medical technicians who could not shave because of their faith or medical conditions.

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The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement Tuesday with Lewisville-based Global Medical Response Inc., its subsidiary American Medical Response Inc. and related entities. According to the lawsuit, AMR enforced a strict "no beard" policy beginning in at least December 2018 and refused to hire applicants or accommodate employees who maintained facial hair for religious reasons or to treat skin conditions such as pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFBFederal regulators said affected workers across multiple states, including Georgia, Tennessee and Connecticut, could have safely performed their duties using an alternative respirator.

Instead, AMR denied requests for the alternative gear, forcing some employees to shave against their religious beliefs or medical advice to keep their jobs, while others who refused were fired or not hired. The affected workers represented more than 10 religions, including Christianity, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism, according to the EEOC.

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"Employers cannot enforce blanket policies without considering their legal obligations to provide reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs and disabilities," EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement. The agency filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Colorado under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Americans with Disabilities Act after pre-litigation settlement talks failed.

Under the terms of the consent decree, the $2.2 million will be distributed to a nationwide class of affected applicants and employees. AMR also agreed to create new EMT and paramedic positions that provide alternative respirators as an accommodation and will participate in an independent study to explore safely expanding that option across all EMT and paramedic roles.

"AMR has lifted these burdens by agreeing to modify its policy and provide opportunities for those dedicated and hardworking EMTs and paramedics who need an accommodation to continue to practice their craft," said Darrell E. Graham, director of the EEOC’s Atlanta District.