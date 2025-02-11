North Texas Braces for First Freeze Since January

A cold front will bring the first freeze to most of North Texas since January 25th, with widespread freezing temperatures expected Thursday and Friday morning. While the front will end rain showers, brisk winds and low humidity should prevent icy conditions on roads.

A cold front moving through the region will cause showers to end from west to east, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Rainfall accumulation is expected to range from a half inch to 2 inches, with the highest totals anticipated in the eastern part of the region. The front will bring widespread freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday morning, with wind chills making it feel like the teens and 20s outside.

This will be the first freeze for most of North Texas since January 25th, although some areas experienced temperatures at or below freezing on February 1st. \\\ Thankfully, brisk north winds and low humidity should keep roads dry before icy patches can develop, weather service meteorologists said. \\\Mostly cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of rain, mainly in the morning. Some rumbles of thunder are possible. Low: 42. High: 52. Wind: N 10-20 mph.\\\A chance of showers to the east of DFW. Otherwise, partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 48. High: 67. Wind: W 10-15 mph.\\\Winter storm warnings have been extended from Kentucky to southern New Jersey, and a flood watch is in effect for a wide area encompassing Kentucky, Tennessee, southwest Virginia, and northern Georgia





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WEATHER COLD FRONT FREEZE RAIN WINDCHILLS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Texas Braces for Sub-Freezing Temperatures and Potential SnowA cold weather advisory has been issued for North Texas as arctic air arrives, bringing with it the possibility of light snowfall and frigid temperatures. Residents are advised to take precautions to protect themselves and their property from the extreme cold.

Read more »

North Texas Braces for a Week of Wild WeatherNorth Texas residents are in for a rollercoaster week of weather, with heavy rain, flooding, sleet, and fluctuating temperatures.

Read more »

Six Planets Align in North Texas Night Sky in January 2025A rare planetary alignment will treat North Texas skywatchers to a celestial spectacle when six planets - Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Saturn, and Venus - will create a visible arc in the evening sky.

Read more »

Anchorage Braces for Third Day Without Power After Rare January StormA powerful January storm wreaked havoc on Anchorage, Alaska, leaving hundreds of residents without power for days. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and downed trees, causing widespread damage to power lines and infrastructure. Chugach Electric Association is working to restore power, but some residents may be without service until Wednesday. The municipality opened temporary shelters and offered free disposal of storm debris.

Read more »

Utah Braces for Heavy Snow and Rain After Dry JanuaryParts of Utah are expected to receive heavy snow and rain over the weekend and into early next week, following a relatively dry January. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and Western Uinta mountains, which could see up to 2 feet of snow. A winter weather advisory covers the central mountains, which could receive up to a foot of new snow. Strong rain totals are also projected in the valleys, especially across northern Utah.

Read more »

Texas Braces for Another Dangerous Arctic BlastThe National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a hazardous cold snap for Texas and large parts of the U.S. later this January, urging residents to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions.

Read more »