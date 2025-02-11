North Texas Braces for a Week of Wild Weather

North Texas residents are in for a rollercoaster week of weather, with heavy rain, flooding, sleet, and fluctuating temperatures.

North Texas is facing a week of unpredictable weather, with changing temperatures and various weather systems. This morning, heavy rainfall caused some flooding on roads throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The showers are expected to subside by noon, leaving behind cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 40s. Some light rain may persist to the east of North Texas throughout the afternoon. Another spell of rain and storms is anticipated tonight, with showers developing around sunset.

There is a 60% to 70% chance of rain overnight, but most of the showers should move out by Wednesday morning.Wednesday will bring drier conditions but mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover may dissipate in the afternoon as winds pick up. Temperatures will reach around 50 degrees before dropping rapidly after sunset. Thursday morning will usher in below-freezing temperatures across much of the region. Highs will struggle to exceed 40 degrees, with wind chills plummeting into the teens. Light rain could freeze as it falls, potentially resulting in sleet in the northern parts of the metroplex. Areas further south are likely to experience only cold rain.Friday morning will be chilly, but temperatures will recover to reach the 50s. A few showers may develop in the evening. The weekend weather will be highly variable. Saturday begins mild, with temperatures reaching the low 70s by midday, but a sharp drop in temperatures is expected in the evening. Sunday will be cooler and breezy, but sunny. President's Day is forecast to be dry with seasonal temperatures





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NORTH TEXAS WEATHER RAIN SLEET TEMPERATURE FLOODING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Texas Braces for Sub-Freezing Temperatures and Potential SnowA cold weather advisory has been issued for North Texas as arctic air arrives, bringing with it the possibility of light snowfall and frigid temperatures. Residents are advised to take precautions to protect themselves and their property from the extreme cold.

Read more »

Philly Braces for Early Snowfall This Week, Temperatures to Plunge Next WeekThe Philadelphia area is poised for its first snow of the season as early as Thursday, with the potential for accumulation throughout the weekend. Temperatures will take a sharp dive next week, bringing frigid conditions.

Read more »

North Texas to Brace for Chilly Arctic Blast Early Next WeekGet ready for a blast from the past! North Texas is expected to experience another round of frigid temperatures early next week, potentially even colder than the snowstorm that hit just over a week ago.

Read more »

Annual count of homeless residents delayed due to weather forecastNorth Texas is expected to see frigid weather and light snow next week.

Read more »

Texas Braces for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain, and Potential Severe WeatherThe National Weather Service warns of a significant weather event impacting Texas with near-hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms. The storm system could bring damaging gusts, potential tornadoes, and widespread rain, posing threats to power outages, driving conditions, and heating sources.

Read more »

New Jersey Braces for Potential Ice Storm and Heavy Snow in Upcoming WeekWeather forecasters predict two potential storm systems could bring treacherous weather conditions to New Jersey. The first storm this weekend is expected to bring a mix of precipitation, creating hazardous driving conditions. A second storm next week could bring heavy snowfall to the region, but its intensity and track remain uncertain.

Read more »