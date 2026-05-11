North Texas and McNeese State Highlight Early Season College Sports Action

North Texas football continues its perfect season with high-scoring wins, while McNeese State basketball opens with a victory oVer UAB ahead of a key matchup between the two schools.

College Basketball Season Openers Highlight Fresh Talent

McNeese State University basketball team demonstrated their readiness for the competitive college sports season with a decisive victory over Alabama-Birmingham in the Field of 68 tournament held in Rock Hill,South Carolina. the Cowboys secured a nine-point prevail with a final score of ninety-nine to seventy-eight, marking a strong start to their campaign under head coach Bill Armstrong Larry Johnson led the offensive charge for McNeese, contributing significantly to the team's momentum by scoring thirty-one points, which stands as a personal career high for the senior guard. This performance came after Johnson had previously shown promise in an exhibition game against LSU, where he scored twenty-two points in a narrower defeat. the win against UAB showcased the team's improved depth and shooting accuracy, particularly from beyond the arc, where they achieved an impressive eleven-of-fifteen success rate. Jaylon Dean-Vines provided a crucial spark off the bench,scoring a career-high seventeen points while shooting efficiently from the field. elijah Moore also made his presence felt by scoring fifteen points exclusively through three-pointers, highlighting the team's reliance on perimeter offense as a key strategy this season.

North Texas University too began their basketball season with a commanding performance, defeating non-NCAA opponent Southwestern Christian by a margin of one hundred twenty-two to fifty. This blowout victory highlighted the Mean Green's potent offensive capabilities and depth. Freshman Aeneas Alexander stepped up in a reserve role to lead the team with twenty-two points, demonstrating the high level of talent entering the program. Cash Chavis contributed seventeen points, while Amar Amkou added sixteen points and nine rebounds, showing a well-rounded attack. je'Shawn Stevenson,who was recently voted the American Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year, added fifteen points and five assists. the Mean Green's ability to score freely suggests they are a formidable opponent in conference play. These early season results set the stage for an intriguing matchup between the two teams when McNeese travels to Denton,Texas, to face North Texas in a non-conference game that promises to test the defensive resolve of both squads.

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North Texas Football Dominance Continues Amid Upcoming Challenges

In the realm of college football, the North Texas Mean Green have established themselves as one of the premier offensive teams in the nation,currently sitting atop the American Athletic Conference standings with a perfect four-zero record. Quarterback Tayven Jackson has been instrumental in this success, ranking third in the country with two thousand five hundred seventy-seven passing yards. His connection with running back Jahiem White has been particularly devastating for opposing defenses, with White ranking second nationally in rushing yards with one thousand forty-seven. The Mean Green have scored at least forty-five points in every game since a mid-season loss to Texas State, averaging forty-three.8 points per game, which is second only to Miami in national rankings. This offensive firepower has allowed North Texas to win five consecutive games, including a dramatic overtime victory against Tulsa and a dominant performance against Charlotte. The team's ability to put up massive point totals consistently has made them a feared opponent in the conference, and they're now preparing for a critical homecoming game against Rice University.

The defensive unit, which has sometimes struggled to match the offensive consistency, has shown signs of improvement in recent games. Linebacker Zakye Baker and safety CJ Coombes have emerged as key leaders on the defensive side, recording sixty-two and fifty-six tackles respectively. These veterans are expected to play pivotal roles in shutting down Rice's option offense, which is led by dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown. Rice has struggled this season,failing to secure a victory despite several close losses, and they will need to limit mistakes to have any chance against the high-scoring Mean Green. North Texas head coach Neal Brown has emphasized the importance of avoiding complacency, noting that the team must not overlook Rice even as they look ahead to a potential showdown with fellow unbeaten conference leader UTSA. That crucial conference matchup is scheduled for November fourteenth at the Alamodome, making the upcoming game against Rice a vital step toward securing the division title.

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Series History and Upcoming Conference Showdowns

The upcoming basketball matchup between McNeese State and North Texas carries added significance given the historical context of the series. This will be the third meeting between the two programs, with the series currently tied. McNeese won the most recent encounter with a sixty-eight-to-sixty-one victory in Lake Charles on November eighteenth of the previous year. However, the Cowboys eNter this game with confidence after winning thier last nine regular-season games dating back to the previous season. North Texas, despite losing their exhibition games against Northwestern State and Colorado, has shown resilience and depth with a blend of fresh talent and experienced players. The Mean Green have also played in the postseason last year, adding to their experience level. For McNeese,this game represents the first of three consecutive opponents from the previous postseason, setting a high bar for performance as they aim to maintain their status as three-time defending Southland Conference champions.

As the college sports calender progresses, both programs face critical tests that will define thier respective seasons. For North Texas football, the ability to maintain their undefeated status against Rice and subsequently face UTSA will determine their path to the conference championship. The Mean Green's offensive efficiency,driven by the Jackson-White combination, gives them a significant advantage, though thier defense must improve to prevent opposing teams from exploiting gaps. In basketball, McNeese's ability to rebound and defend the paint,areas that were concerns during the offseason, will be tested against the physical play of North Texas. the Cowboys' success in the paint and on the boards, as seen in thier victory over UAB,will be crucial. Meanwhile, the Mean Green's balanced attack and three-point shooting provide multiple avenues for scoring. The outcome of these early-season games won't only impact conference standings but also serve as indicators of each team's potential for postseason success in their respective sports.