Maersk and Ocean Network Express (ONE) could reportedly create a vessel-sharing alliance breaking with the usual pattern for how carriers cooperate.

North-south cooperation between two carriers usually comes in the form of individual service loops, rather than across a whole network. Maersk and ONE already collaborate several services between Asia and Australia.and Ocean Network Express could reportedly create a vessel-sharing alliance that breaks with the usual pattern for how carriers cooperate.told Sourcing Journal the company does not comment on market rumors.

ONE did not respond to a request for comment. Gemini CooperationNorth-south cooperation between two carriers usually comes in the form of individual service loops, rather than across a whole network. Maersk and ONE already collaborate several services between Asia and Australia. Tuesday’s Loadstar report did not indicate what origins and destinations a Maersk-ONE partnership would cover.

Also read Concerns of Cyberattacks Escalate for Global Shipping, US Ports

Any formal cooperation would likely take a lengthy period of time to be implemented as it would potentially face numerous regulatory hurdles in all affected markets.

“Such a change could well prompt changes in other VSA structures currently in place, akin to the changes seen recently in the Asia-to-East Coast South America market,” said Lars Jensen, CEO of Vespucci Maritime in a Wednesday update on LinkedIn. Asia-to-East Coast South America services have been significantly redrawn over the past two months as carriers have unwound vessel-sharing agreements that once mixed alliance rivals on the same loops and rebuilt them around their east-west groupings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September, Zim left Maersk’s ASAS loop to start AS3 with Hapag-Lloyd, before Maersk and CMA CGM ended their joint ASAS2 service, with the last sailing from Shanghai on Dec. 8. Maersk now goes alone on ASAS. CMA CGM is relaunching its remaining SEAS 2 and SEAS A loops in mid-December with Ocean Alliance partners only, while Yang Ming is falling back on the smaller SX2 loop it shares with Premier Alliance partners ONE and HMM.

Hapag-Lloyd will exit its Ipanema vessel-sharing agreement with MSC and ONE next April, with the latter two carriers continuing the weekly service line. Hapag-Lloyd will launch its own standalone Asia to East Coast South America service, ASX, that month. For importers, any Maersk and ONE agreement is less about the structure of any Maersk and ONE agreement than about what happens to bookings while services are being rebuilt, and Edwin Huen, managing partner at G.E.

Logistics, put that concern directly in a comment under Jensen’s post.

“If service patterns shift, importers should expect rolled bookings and changed cutoffs on some strings before any new schedule is announced,” said Huen. “On our side that means watching cargo ready dates closely and not assuming the vessel cutoff stays where it was. ”research firm Alphaliner, 36 percent of ONE’s operated capacity includes ships that carry between 10,000 and 15,100 20-equivalent units , against 14 percent at Maersk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty-nine of the 55 ships ONE has on order fall in that same bracket.of 18,600 TEUs each for delivery in 2029 and 2030 in September. More recently, the company followed up on that order with an order of 12 ultra-large container ships, each with a 24,000 TEU capacity, making them the largest vessels in its fleet. Deliveries are scheduled for 2030 and 2031.intelligence provider Linerlytica.

A deal with ONE would give Maersk access to midsize tonnage without ordering it, while ONE would gain scale from a larger partner without needing to expand its own fleet. As only 10 of the ships ONE operates within that size range currently sail through Latin American routes. Maersk reported 4.71 million TEUs it operated on average in the third quarter with 754 vessels as of Sept. 30, while ONE reported 280 vessels and 2.27 million TEUs.

The trucking company says the deal would do more harm than benefit, disputing the railroads' claim that it would lead to 2.1 million truck-to-rail conversions. Bangladesh-to-U.S. air tonnage shot up 38 percent year-over-year in mid-November, as exporters scramble to mitigate a buyer exodus amid production disruptions. Attempted attacks at major ports like Los Angeles so far have been blocked or contained, but operators warn AI is making the probing faster and harder to stop.

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.