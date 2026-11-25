Parts of the North Sound are facing a triple threat of wind, rain, and king tides, with some of the biggest waves of the season already crashing into Whidbey Island’s shoreline.

Parts of the North Sound are facing a triple threat of wind, rain, and king tides, with some of the biggest waves of the season already crashing into parts of Whidbey Island’s shoreline.

In Island County, the National Weather Service has issued coastal flood watches around the high tides Wednesday and Thursday. On Whidbey Island, king tides hit around 6 a.m. in Langley and Clinton with an expected peak on Friday morning around 7:40 a.m. Timing and tide height vary because of the complex coastline.

Also read King tides, storms raise flooding risk in parts of western Washington Thanksgiving week

“You are definitely gonna get wet if anywhere on the beach the waves are really coming in. I’ve definitely seen some of the biggest splashes of the water I’ve seen so far this year,” said Lydia Hansen, who lives and works on Whidbey Island. Hansen, who runs Salty Sea Coffee at the entrance to the Clinton Ferry terminal, said she has been keeping an eye on the water as waves crash outside her food truck window.

Conditions were already intense in Clinton on Whidbey Island, where Hansen described seeing unusually large waves. Kai Parker, who works on coastal hazards and tracks king tide trends for the Washington Department of Ecology, said king tides are a common term for the year’s largest tides and can be a reminder of the ocean’s force. Parker said this year’s intense El Niño is raising average water levels, which will make flooding “inevitable” this year.

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“With king tides, we’re really pushing the edge of what our infrastructure is built for. There are places that flood every year during king tides,” Parker said. Along parts of Whidbey’s shoreline, including parts of Langley, some residents have prepared for flooding in past king tide events by moving to higher ground or sandbagging their property.

Jason Lloyd rents a beachfront home in Clinton and said he is worried his fire pit could be flooded and that his plantings could be taken with the tide and damaged by driftwood. Insisting it could be work when 'its over'.

“We're excited about the King Tides because it's dramatic and beautiful, but we're going to watch and make sure it doesn't sweep my car away in the bay,” Lloyd said. “In previous times, we've actually had water come and flood, so this is bolted down, so we're here to stay; we're not getting washed away anytime soon,” she said. Showery, gusty weather persisted all day from Mukilteo to Clinton to Langley.

Parker said that based on trends and El Niño, what he called the king tide season will be even more intense in December. He stressed the tides can be dramatic but dangerous, especially in low-lying areas and places where flooding happens year after year. Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport.

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A police drone providing real-time updates helped officers arrest a 32-year-old man after a disturbance at a Renton bar. A Joint Base Lewis-McChord sergeant pleaded guilty to conspiring to gather and transfer national defense information to people connected to China. Washington has been reshaping training for police recruits to put de-escalation, communication, and split-second decisions to the test, while still training officers to use force when necessary.

Parts of the North Sound are facing a triple threat of wind, rain, and king tides, with some of the biggest waves of the season already crashing into Whidbey Island’s shoreline.