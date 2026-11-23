The North Slope Borough has filed a lawsuit against the State of Alaska to stop a proposed tax regulation change that threatens to reduce local oil property tax revenue by over 70%.

The North Slope Borough has initiated legal proceedings to block a proposed change to Alaska's petroleum property tax structure. This regulatory adjustment, if implemented, would significantly reduce the taxable value of oil and gas assets on the North Slope. The local government argues this shift threatens to slash tax revenue by more than 70%.

Lawsuit Filed in Anchorage Court

The legal complaint was submitted to the Anchorage Superior Court on Thursday. It names Governor Bill Walker, Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott, and other state officials as defendants. The suit seeks a preliminary injunction to halt the regulation before it takes effect. Judge Yvonne Lamoureux has been assigned to oversee the case.

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Borough attorneys stated that a revenue reduction of this magnitude would have devastating consequences for North Slope communities. They warned that the borough would be unable to pay debts, operate schools, or fund basic services. The suit argues that the change would severely impair the government's ability to sustain essential operations.

State Revenue Strategy Explained

The Alaska Department of Revenue is planning to increase a tax deduction for intangible drilling expenses. This change would allow oil and gas companies to pay significantly smaller tax bills. Under current state law, Alaska charges a 2% tax on qualifying oil and gas property. Local governments typically take custody of the revenue generated from property within their borders.

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Fadil Limani, the North Slope Borough finance director, highlighted the financial risk in written communications. He noted that the proposed methodology could place more than 70% of the borough's assessed property tax base at risk. The department stated that the change affects local governments across the entire state of Alaska.

Dispute Involves Oil Search Alaska

The North Slope Borough suggests the new regulations result from lobbying efforts by Oil Search Alaska LLC. A long-standing legal dispute exists between the state and Oil Search over the proper valuation of its Pikka Project. The Alaska Department of Revenue estimated the taxable value at $52.6 million for 2024. The agency projected values of $128.5 million for 2025 and $197.8 million for subsequent years.

Oil Search argues the taxable value should be substantially lower. The company claims the value should be $2 million for 2024, $7 million for 2025, and $1.9 million for future years. Borough lawyers pointed to identical language in the proposed regulation and internal documents by Oil Search as evidence of collusion. They argue the regulation appears tailored to favor the company's valuation stance.

Procedural Irregularities and Opposition

The state did not notify local governments or state legislators about the proposed change until November 10. This notification occurred more than a week after the public notice was published. Rep. Robyn Niayuq Frier, a Democrat from Utqiagvik, criticized the lack of formal communication. She stated she should not have learned of the consequential change through third parties.

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Only the North Slope Borough has been named as a plaintiff, despite other entities submitting public comments against the change. The regulation was signed by Deputy Commissioner Lee Cruise, a political appointee, rather than the director of the tax division. Under the standard regulatory timeline, the proposed change would take effect on December 30. Taxes are assessed on January 1, leaving minimal time for local adjustments.

Impact on North Slope Infrastructure

The Alpine development on Alaska's North Slope includes several drill sites managed by ConocoPhillips. The CD-5 drill site is an existing extension of the major Alpine development. A new extension, CD-8, has provoked objections due to its location two miles from the Iñupiaq village of Nuiqsut. The tax revenue loss would directly impact the financial resources available to manage these operations and local infrastructure.

The borough's legal action aims to preserve the current tax base until the dispute over valuation is resolved. Local officials emphasize that the current structure ensures fair revenue distribution. The outcome of the Anchorage Superior Court case will determine whether the state can enforce the new deduction limits. Communities on the North Slope remain concerned about the potential loss of funding for essential public services.