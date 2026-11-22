North Slope Borough sues the state of Alaska to block a petroleum tax change, warning it would slash revenue by 70 percent and harm public services.

The North Slope Borough filed a lawsuit against the state of Alaska on Thursday, seeking an immediate injunction to stop a proposed change to petroleum property taxes. The local government argues that the state plan would reduce its tax revenue by more than 70 percent, creating a severe financial crisis.

The Core Tax Mechanism at Stake

The proposed regulation targets the calculation of taxes on qualifying oil and gas property within Alaska. Under current state law, the state imposes a two percent tax on this property, which local governments can collect to fund their own operations. The Alaska Department of Revenue announced plans to significantly increase the tax deduction for intangible drilling expenses, which would lower the overall tax liability for oil and gas companies.

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This adjustment would effectively shrink the taxable base for local jurisdictions across the state. For the North Slope Borough, this tax revenue constitutes the vast majority of its total local government funding. The borough attorneys stated that losing this income would leave them unable to pay debts, operate schools, or fund basic community services.

Federal Dispute and Alleged Lobbying Motives

The North Slope Borough alleges that the tax change is not merely a regulatory update but a result of lobbying by Oil Search Alaska LLC. The borough cites a long-standing legal dispute between the state and Oil Search over the valuation of the company Pikka Project property on the North Slope.

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The Alaska Department of Revenue has estimated the taxable value of the property at fifty-two point six million dollars for 2024, one hundred twenty-eight point five million for 2025, and one hundred ninety-seven point eight million for 2026. In contrast, Oil Search contends the value should be two million dollars for 2024, seven million for 2025, and one point nine million for 2026.

Borough attorneys noted that the new exemption values would result in tax bills nearly identical to those proposed by Oil Search. The lawsuit claims the regulation language matches internal documents from the company, suggesting a direct link between the lobbying efforts and the state policy shift.

Controversial Process and Leadership Roles

The timing and process of the rule change have drawn sharp criticism from local representatives. The state did not formally notify local governments or state legislators until November 10, which was more than a week after the public notice was published on October 29. This delay bypassed the standard legislative notice protocols established by law.

Furthermore, the proposed regulation was signed by Deputy Commissioner Lee Cruise, a political appointee, rather than the director of the tax division. The state listed the reason for the change as streamlining regulatory ambiguity under an administrative order issued by Governor Mike Dunleavy in August 2025.

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Utqiagvik Representative Robyn Niayuq Frier expressed strong opposition in a public comment, stating that she should have received formal notice instead of learning of the change through other channels. She joined the Alaska Municipal League and the Kenai Peninsula Borough in submitting public comments against the proposal, though only the North Slope Borough is named as a plaintiff.

Immediate Impact and Legal Timeline

The North Slope Borough filed the lawsuit in Anchorage Superior Court before Judge Yvonne Lamoureux. The legal complaint names the governor, lieutenant governor, and other state officials as defendants. Borough Finance Director Fadil Limani submitted an affidavit warning that more than 70 percent of the borough assessed property tax base is at risk under the proposed methodology.

The borough is requesting a preliminary injunction to halt the change immediately, as the standard regulatory timeline sets the effective date for December 30. This date falls right before the annual property tax assessment scheduled for January 1. The borough argues that a speedy hearing is necessary to prevent irreversible harm to community operations before the fiscal year begins.

No court date has been set for the hearing as of the end of Friday. The borough continues to argue that the magnitude of the revenue loss would have devastating consequences for North Slope communities and severely impair the borough ability to sustain essential services and government operations.