North Side High is honoring longtime mariachi director Ramon Nino with a portrait that will live in the room where he taught for two decades.

Ramon Nino died earlier this month after a brief battle with cancer. His portrait will keep his legacy alive in the room where he spent two decades teaching students.

Image of a portrait showing longtime North Side High School mariachi director Ramon Nino in the Fort Worth school’s mariachi room . A portrait of longtime North Side High School mariachi director Ramon Nino will have a permanent home in the Fort Worth school’s mariachi room, the same place where he spent 20 years teaching and inspiring students.

Also read 184,000-year-old teeth suggest Homo erectus and Denisovans lived side by side

The tribute was created by former North Side student Christopher Sandoval after Nino died earlier this month following a brief battle with cancer.

“I created this canvas from scratch. It was a very large canvas and I painted him on there in my own special way to give back to him and his family and the community as well,” Sandoval said. Nino was remembered as a welcoming presence at North Side, where students, staff and faculty considered him a pillar of the community.

Advertisement

“He was always just open to inviting them in whether you were his student or you weren’t,” Sandoval said. “It was not uncommon to find him standing in the hall during passing period whether it’s right outside or the hallway to greeting students saying good morning to them,” De La Cruz said. “There has to be a connection, a continued connection to Mr. Nino and having that canvas, I think it’s appropriate I think it’s right,” De La Cruz said.

Sandoval completed the portrait using spray paint. Nino’s wife was given the choice of where the artwork would be displayed, and she chose the mariachi room where he taught for the last 20 years.

“It’s going to be sitting in the mariachi room where he taught at for the last 20 years, so it’s very exciting to know that it’s going to be there inspiring so many students going forward and his legacy is going to continue,” Sandoval said. The portrait will serve as a lasting reminder of Nino’s impact on the students and community he helped shape. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.