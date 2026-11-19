North Ridgeville City Council unanimously approved stricter penalties for distracted drivers Monday, months after a work zone crash left road worker Tony Ventura on life support.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - North Ridgeville City Council unanimously approved stricter penalties for distracted drivers Monday, months after a work zone crash left road worker Tony Ventura on life support.

Under the change, it is a first-degree misdemeanor if a distracted driver causes an accident, injures another person or damages someone’s property. The penalty is up to $1,000, potential jail time of up to six months and a possible license suspension. Ventura was hit in May in a work zone on Taylor Industrial Parkway in North Ridgeville when a driver veered into opposing traffic. He was thrown 32 feet into a pole.

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“I was struck by a vehicle in North Ridgeville that gave me life altering injuries,” Ventura said. Ventura lost a kidney and 10 inches of bowel, fractured multiple vertebrae, tore his MCL and meniscus and suffered a brain injury. He was placed on life support but survived and has since returned to work. Following the crash, police cited the driver with improper lane usage.

The driver paid a total of $364 in fines and court costs. North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran said that was the harshest penalty possible at the time.

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“There was a gap, really, in what we were able to charge the driver with,” Corcoran said. When Ventura was made aware of the driver’s fine, he began seeking changes to distracted driving laws.

“I’ve spent more money in gasoline and paying for parking decks than this gentleman paid, who almost ended my life,” Ventura said. Corcoran said the city’s action is a direct result of the crash. In Monday’s city council meeting, Corcoran shared a similar sentiment.

“When you’re driving, it’s really dangerous. And you’re driving a vehicle that can kill people. So, I encourage everyone to pay attention while they’re driving. ” Ventura believes other cities should follow in North Ridgeville’s footsteps, saying, “North Ridgeville took the step to put in place the stiffer penalties, and now it’s time for other cities to step up and do it.

” Ventura said he and his wife, Danielle Ventura, will continue to push for stricter penalties statewide.