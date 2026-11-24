The North of Ordinary Collective is hosting 'Sundance? Never Heard of Her' in Boulder, offering an accessible, community-centered alternative to the expensive Sundance Film Festival with sliding scale tickets.

Members of the North of Ordinary Collective are launching a new independent film event titled 'Sundance? Never Heard of Her,' scheduled to run concurrently with the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Organizers Maddie Dimoveo and Lex Wood designed the event to provide an accessible, low-cost alternative for local residents and visitors who feel excluded by the high prices and corporate culture of the major industry gathering. The festival takes place at two specific venues in Boulder: the North of Ordinary studio located at 4949 Broadway, Suite 127, and the nearby Kin Studio and Gallery at 4725 16th St., #104.

Community-Centered Film Exhibition Strategy

Maddie Dimoveo explained that the title reflects a desire to highlight community-driven art that often goes unrecognized during the mainstream festival season. She emphasized that the event is not intended to compete with Sundance but rather to fill a gap for those who cannot afford or do not resonate with the established festival's environment. The timing of the event is described as profoundly intentional, aiming to offer a different opportunity for art sharing during a week when independent cinema is already a central cultural topic. Dimoveo stated that the goal is to create a space by the community, from the community, and for the community, addressing those who were unable to find a place in larger festivals due to financial or cultural barriers.

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Organizers clarified that they are not attempting to divert attendees from the major festival. Dimoveo noted that the experience will differ significantly in terms of films presented, audience demographics, and overall atmosphere. She expressed confidence that the new festival will not pull a single person away from Sundance, as the target audience and the nature of the exhibition are entirely distinct. The event focuses on providing an alternative experience that de-emphasizes the financial barriers often associated with film attendance.

Accessible Pricing Model and Ticket Structure

The North of Ordinary Collective has implemented a sliding scale pricing structure to ensure affordability for all attendees. Tickets will go on sale during the first week of January, offering admission to individual films or blocks of films for $10 to $20. A Festival Patron Pass, which grants entry to every screening throughout the ten-day event, is available for $100. This pricing strategy is designed to be a fraction of the cost typically required to attend the major festival, with the explicit goal of reducing the power of money as a gatekeeper for artistic access.

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Dimoveo acknowledged that money holds value in the current economic reality but stressed the importance of taking away some of its restrictive power. For individuals who cannot afford even the sliding scale prices, the organizers have indicated that there are still options available to ensure broad accessibility. The ticket model is donation-based, aiming to create an inclusive environment where financial status does not prevent participation in the cultural dialogue. This approach aligns with the collective's mission to make independent film a resource for everyone, regardless of economic standing.

Curatorial Priorities and Upcoming Screening Dates

Curatorial decisions for 'Sundance? Never Heard of Her' prioritize the amplification of suppressed voices and stories that are often overlooked by mainstream platforms. Organizers intend to include most submitted films, provided they do not demean individuals or promote harmful themes. The selection process focuses on uplifting narratives from groups that are frequently marginalized, even if those stories are considered unpalatable to general masses. Dimoveo highlighted a submitted film exploring the connections between the Sand Creek Massacre and CU Boulder as an example of the critical local histories the festival aims to present.

The festival will showcase a diverse range of cinematic works, from feature-length films to four-minute shorts and experimental pieces. Lex Wood will provide technical expertise to support the production and screening logistics. The event aims to present stories that strongly resonate with specific community members impacted by the themes explored. By focusing on local and historically significant narratives, the North of Ordinary Collective seeks to foster a deeper connection between the audience and the artistic content during the ten-day festival period in Boulder.