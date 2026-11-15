North of North Season 2 Earns Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix's North of North Season 2 achieves a 100 percent critic rating and 95 percent audience score, cementing its status as a top comedy.

Netflix has renewed the acclaimed series North of North for a second season, securing the spot for a comedy that balances humor with cultural depth. The streaming platform confirmed the renewal after the show's debut captivated audiences and critics alike. This decision highlights Netflix's continued investment in unique storytelling that resonates with viewers seeking meaningful content. The series stands out in a landscape often dominated by formulaic sitcoms by offering a fresh perspective on life in the Arctic.

Achieving Perfect Critic Scores Again

The second season of North of North has achieved a 100 percent positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This perfect score mirrors the first season, which also garnered a flawless critical reception. The consistency in quality demonstrates the strong writing and execution behind the show. Critics have praised the series for its ability to blend heartwarming humor with a painful historical backdrop. This balance draws favorable comparisons to other highly regarded shows like Schitt's Creek and Reservation Dogs.

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Strong Audience Reaction and Ratings

Audience reception has also improved significantly, with viewers giving the second season a 95 percent positive rating. This marks a drastic increase from the first season, which held a 79 percent audience score. The improvement suggests that the show successfully deepened its narrative and character arcs. While some initial viewers debated the portrayal of the fictional town of Ice Cove, the second season has won over skeptics. The drama intensifies as the protagonist Siaja navigates a wider world beyond her immediate community.

Indigenous Representation and Creativity

Co-creator Alethea Arnaquq-Baril emphasized the importance of authentic representation in an interview with Netflix Tudum. She stated that the team wanted to create a show that felt real and true for themselves and Inuit audiences everywhere. The goal was to ensure that Inuit people felt seen and represented on screen. The series is created and produced with a predominantly Indigenous team. This approach allows for a nuanced depiction of Inuit life without relying on constant exposition or stereotypes.

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Social Dynamics and Cultural Concepts

Siaja serves as the guide for the viewer as she adjusts to being a newly-single woman. She introduces audiences to local traditions, such as spring celebrations with the phrase, Hey, winter didn't kill us. The show explores the Inuit concept of pilimmaksarniq, which translates to forging yourself into what you want to become. This philosophy is illustrated through actions rather than just dialogue. The character development remains a masterclass, balancing slapstick comedy with serious family dynamics involving her mother, Neevee.

Future Awards and Industry Impact

North of North is eligible for major awards next year, following the recent success of competitors like Apple TV's Widows Bay. The show did not win the 2026 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series but remains a strong contender. Its bingeable nature keeps fans wanting more, despite Netflix's habit of canceling shows prematurely. The renewal ensures that Siaja's story can continue to unfold. The series stands as one of Netflix's best hidden gems, proving that smaller, quirkier productions can dominate the genre.