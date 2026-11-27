New data reveals North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line at least 90 times between August and November, escalating tensions following a September mine blast.

North Korea n military personnel crossed the heavily fortified border into South Korea at least 90 times between August and November, according to official data submitted to a South Korea n opposition lawmaker. This surge in cross-border activity highlights the deteriorating security situation along the border as tensions remain high following a recent incident that injured three South Korea n soldiers.

Border Crossings Data Released by Opposition

The figures were presented to Yu Yong-weon, a lawmaker from the People Power Party and a member of the National Assembly's National Defence Committee. The data confirms that the North Korean troops crossed the Military Demarcation Line approximately 20 times in August and about 30 times in September, according to earlier statements from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

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Tensions Escalate After September Mine Blast

These reported incursions occur amidst heightened tensions surrounding a mine explosion inside the Demilitarised Zone on September 21. That specific incident resulted in injuries to three South Korean soldiers, marking a significant escalation in hostilities. The proximity of these border crossings to the mine blast location underscores the volatile security environment currently characterizing the inter-Korean border region.

Custody of North Korean Defector in Cheorwon

The release of the border crossing figures coincided with an announcement from South Korea's military regarding the custody of a female North Korean defector. The woman was discovered near a general outpost fence in Cheorwon County, specifically between a village located north of the Civilian Control Line and the fence itself. The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that an investigation involving relevant authorities is currently underway to process her status.

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Previous Incidents Involve Drifting Vessel in Sea of Japan

Security concerns also extended to maritime boundaries, where a vessel was found adrift in international waters near Ulleung Island in the Sea of Japan on November 3. Due to the effective halt in direct communication between Seoul and Pyongyang, South Korea utilized the United Nations Command to arrange the return of the crew. During these arrangements, one crew member explicitly expressed a wish to remain in South Korea, adding complexity to the diplomatic and humanitarian response.

Ongoing Security Challenges Along Fortified Border

The combination of land-based incursions, the mine incident, and maritime anomalies illustrates the multifaceted nature of the current security crisis. With military activity continuing along the border and diplomatic channels restricted, both nations face ongoing challenges in managing escalation. The data submitted to the National Defence Committee provides a quantifiable metric for the frequency of these breaches, serving as a critical indicator for policymakers monitoring the stability of the region.