North Korean Hackers Steal $6.3 Billion from Binance in Historic Crypto Heist

North Korean state-backed hackers executed a sophisticated social engineering campaign against Binance, stealing $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency through compromised employee credentials and malicious software.

North Korea n state-backed hackers executed what is being described as the largest bank heist in history by draining $6.3 billion from crypto exchange Binance. The massive theft was carried out through a monthslong scheme that relied on fake job interviews, tampered software, and stolen employee credentials. This operation involved TraderTraitor, a North Korea n cybercrime group known for rapidly laundering stolen funds across global crypto networks.

The Social Engineering Attack Mechanism

The scheme started small in June 2026 when a Binance employee referred to as Engineer A downloaded tampered software disguised as a popular AI coding tool. The malicious software was promoted through fake ads targeting developers. Binance's security team successfully caught the malware, replaced Engineer A's device, and reset all employee credentials at that time. However, the attackers had already gathered critical information about Engineer A and his colleagues' roles within the company structure.

Also read Binance Says Hackers Used Well-Known Tricks to Carry Out a $6.34 Billion Heist

The operation resurfaced in September when a second employee, identified as Engineer B, was approached through a legitimate job-search platform. The attacker posed as a project director and guided Engineer B through a first-round interview with a fake HR representative who used photos and videos lifted from a social media account to appear credible. In a second round, someone posing as the CEO of a fake company asked Engineer B to download a work assignment onto his company computer.

This assignment contained malicious code that compromised the system. On October 20, the attackers used that compromised computer along with an internal Binance AI tool to seize control of Engineer A and a third employee, Engineer C. Through this access, they discovered that Engineer A still possessed a deployment permission token, a specialized credential sitting on his machine, which allowed them to bypass further security checks.

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Financial Impact and Immediate Response

Using Engineer A's stolen credentials, the hackers drained billions of dollars from crypto wallets in just 20 minutes. They scattered the funds across global networks to obscure their trail. Binance caught the hack that same Thursday evening and moved fast, working with other exchanges and stablecoin providers to freeze roughly $2.8 billion of the stolen funds. About $3 billion was gone for good and could not be recovered.

Binance paused withdrawals immediately after the breach and promised to cover all customer losses in full. As of Saturday, the company said it had replenished 98% of affected tokens and was working to buy the rest. The remaining funds are less liquid in the market and take longer to source at the required scale, according to a statement from the exchange. The company set aside more than $6 billion in company funds to cover the losses.

This financial rescue included half of its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users and money from its corporate treasury. Binance plans to rebuild that fund back to roughly $1 billion. Despite the breach, the company's balance sheet still shows $157 billion in current total assets. It also saw $4.7 billion in customer withdrawals after the hack, on top of broader market swings during that period.

Corporate Apology and Security Overhaul

In a statement issued Tuesday, the company, led by co-CEO Richard Teng, acknowledged the scale of the failure. The leadership team expressed regret over the incident which disrupted user trust and industry stability. This should not have happened, and we apologize for the concern, disruption and uncertainty it caused our users, partners and the wider industry, the company stated publicly.

The company also laid out what it has done since the breach to prevent future incidents. We have taken immediate action to contain the incident and strengthen the systems involved, Binance explained in its official communication. The identified entry points used in the attack have been closed, systems touched in the attack path have been rebuilt or replaced, and tighter controls are now in place.

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Binance implemented enhanced wallet-service risk controls and expanded AI anomaly detection to monitor for suspicious activity. These measures aim to detect similar social engineering attempts before they can compromise internal systems. The exchange continues to work with law enforcement and international partners to track the laundered funds.

Diplomatic Denial and Ongoing Investigation

North Korea denied any involvement in the massive cyberattack. State-backed media called the accusation a grave political provocation aimed at destabilizing the region. The denial contrasts sharply with the technical evidence linking the attack to known North Korean hacking groups like TraderTraitor.

Investigators are analyzing the digital footprints left by the hackers as they attempt to move the stolen assets. The complexity of the laundering process makes recovery difficult, but authorities remain focused on tracing the flow of funds. This case highlights the growing vulnerability of major financial platforms to sophisticated social engineering attacks.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with remote work and third-party software integration. Companies must prioritize employee training and strict device management protocols. The financial loss underscores the need for robust backup systems and rapid response capabilities in the cryptocurrency sector.