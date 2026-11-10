North Korea Tests New High-Speed Torpedo Ahead of 2027 Navy Expansion

North Korea successfully tested a new high-speed torpedo system in the East Sea on Monday, with State media confirming plans to deploy the AI-equipped weapon by early 2027 as tensions rise.

North Korea officially confirmed the successful test-firing of a new high-speed torpedo weapon system on Monday, marking the latest escalation in Pyongyang's aggressive military modernization drive. The State media outlet, Korean Central News Agency ( KCNA), reported that the test took place in the East Sea, an area known as the Sea of Japan, where the new underwater strike capability was evaluated for combat effectiveness. This development underscores the regime's intense focus on enhancing its naval warfare capacities amid growing regional tensions.

Testing Mechanism and Research Institutions

The Academy of Defence Sciences, the Missile Administration, and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau jointly verified the operational capabilities of this advanced torpedo system during the Monday launch. KCNA stated that the test was conducted as part of the obligatory activities of these defence scientific research institutes. The objective was to place the technology of these weapon systems on a highly developed basis, ensuring they meet the strict performance standards required for modern naval combat scenarios.

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The announcement highlighted that the testing process verified specific technologies designed to improve propulsion efficiency and rocket propulsion mechanics. According to the state-run news agency, these improvements are the result of more than 180 tests conducted over the past five years. This extensive trial period suggests a significant investment in refining the speed, durability, and targeting accuracy of North Korea's underwater strike assets.

Strategic AI Integration and Naval Expansion

A defining feature of this new high-speed torpedo is its stated incorporation of artificial intelligence for target detection and guidance. Last month, North Korea revealed details about the Zam-2.0, described as a "super-speed" precision-guided torpedo that utilizes AI to identify targets autonomously. Analysts indicate that this capability allows the weapon to carry out evasive manoeuvres and make independent decisions to confuse enemy adversaries, significantly increasing its threat level to opposing naval forces.

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This torpedo development is part of a broader strategic initiative by Pyongyang to expand its maritime capabilities and underwater strike potential. The regime has recently unveiled new destroyers, including a 5,000-tonne vessel unveiled last year by Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. Kim stated that various new surface and torpedo weapon systems were under active development, signaling a comprehensive overhaul of the North Korean navy's offensive toolkit.

Recent Weapons Program and 2027 Deployment

The Monday test follows a rapid succession of weapons trials conducted by North Korea in recent weeks. The regime has previously tested attack drones, an intermediate-range hypersonic missile, and other advanced systems. This new torpedo is scheduled to enter service with the North Korean navy in early 2027. The timeline suggests that the current testing phase is focused on finalizing production readiness and integrating the system into existing naval units.

These military exercises occur against a backdrop of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula. The consistent release of new weaponry information serves to demonstrate technological superiority and deter potential aggression from regional rivals. The integration of AI into conventional underwater weapons represents a significant technological leap for the North Korean military, shifting from purely guided systems to more autonomous underwater platforms that can operate with greater precision and unpredictability in complex combat environments.