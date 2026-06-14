North Korea says denuclearisation is ‘irreversibly’ off the table

Pyongyang issued criticism after Washington, Seoul reaffirmed shared goal at Nuclear Consultative Group meeting on Thursday.

Kim Jong-un, on a visit at an institute of nuclear weapons and a facility for nuclear materials in North Korea, on Sept. 13, 2024. / AP North Korea has said that denuclearisation is a ​matter that is terminated "irreversibly," as it denounced talks between the US and South Korea that reiterated the goal of Pyongyang's denuclearisation, state media reported.

"It is an unreasonable talk and fantastic daydream to mention about disarming the other belligerent party's nuclear weapons," said an unnamed spokesperson of North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, according to thePyongyang issued the criticism after Washington and Seoul reaffirmed their shared goal at the Nuclear Consultative Group meeting on Thursday. "The US and its vassal forces' meaningless rhetoric against the DPRK and cooperation in posing a nuclear threat to it can never affect the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also rejected the Extended Deterrence Dialogue between the US and Japan last week, where the two countries reiterated their commitment to the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea.

"No matter how hard the US, Japan and the ROK may quibble, they will never change the present position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state," said the spokesperson, using the acronym of South Korea's official name -- the Republic of Korea. Perfect opening night for US as they beat Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup openerEU agrees to open first accession negotiations cluster with Ukraine, MoldovaIsraeli, Palestinian civil society groups meet in France, urge int'l support for two-state solutionIran 'better get their act together, and fast', Trump says





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