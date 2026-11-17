Photos showed Kim, alongside his daughter Ju Ae, touring hotels and inspecting facilities. South Korean intelligence believes she is being groomed as his successor.

inspected construction of a tourism zone near the Chinese border in recent days, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, amid speculation over a China trip fueled by comments from U.S. and Russian officials.

, a tourist railway line and a ski resort on Sunday and Monday, and pronounced the resort’s hotels, lodges and housing flawless and worthy of top marks, KCNA said.could meet Kim if the North Korean leader also attended this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. KCNA photographs showed Kim, alongside his daughter Ju Ae, touring hotels and inspecting facilities near a snow-capped hillside. Dressed in white, Ju Ae was seen skiing down a slope.

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South Korean intelligence believes she is being groomed as Kim’s successor. Kim ordered that the airport’s runway extension meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards, KCNA said. He also climbed Mount Paektu to review a rebuilt cable car station and work near Heaven Lake, demanding the highest quality for every structure there, KCNA said.

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Separately, Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, met Putin, the Interfax and TASS news agencies reported. Addressing a Moscow forum on Monday, Jo said the security environment around North Korea was being pushed towards danger by Washington’s “inveterate hostile policy” towards Pyongyang, according to KCNA.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry noted on Monday the North Korean delegation, which had been in Russia since November 14, had travelled shortly before a U.S.-China-Russia summit scheduled for this week in China, and said it would monitor developments.said on Monday that Russia was receiving new supplies of “dozens” of North Korean ballistic missiles each month, citing an intelligence report.