North Korea has emerged as a top global hacking force, stealing approximately $13 billion in cryptocurrency, including a recent $6 billion theft from Binance. This state-sponsored cybercriminal activity generates illicit funds for Kim Jong Un's nuclear program despite international sanctions.

It’s one of the poorest and most secretive countries on Earth, where most people have no access to the outside world. Even the elite few with phones or computers are limited to a censored intranet, and watching foreign TV shows or movies is a crime.

So how did North Korea become the world’s most formidable hacking force? The country’s cyber militia made its splashy introduction to the world more than a decade ago with an audacious attack on a Hollywood giant. Last month it executed its biggest heist, according to US officials, stealing $6 billion worth of cryptocurrency from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. That would raise the amount it has stolen to date to $13 billion.

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Pyongyang denied involvement. Through these lucrative thefts, authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un has managed to fund his nuclear ambitions in violation of international law and despite heavy sanctions, analysts say.