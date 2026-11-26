North Korea suspended missile deliveries and troop movements to Russia following diplomatic disputes over Moscow's stance on South Korea, disrupting a key alliance.

North Korea has suspended its military assistance to Russia, marking a significant disruption in the strategic partnership between the two nations. The decision follows escalating disputes regarding the Kremlin's diplomatic approach toward South Korea. According to a report by Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the HUR, Pyongyang has actively halted the supply of arms and troops to Moscow. This development signals a potential cooling in relations between the long-time allies of Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.

Diplomatic Dispute Triggers Aid Suspension

The core trigger for this sudden shift in policy occurred in October. Tensions rose sharply after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko publicly claimed to help de-escalate tensions between North and South Korea. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reacted immediately, stating that these comments contradicted the foundational principles of the two countries' alliance. She demanded urgent clarification from Moscow regarding its official policy toward Seoul.

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As a direct response to these diplomatic frictions, North Korea imposed immediate restrictions on military cooperation. These measures included banning Russian military transport aircraft from using North Korean airspace. Additionally, Pyongyang implemented a stop on the delivery of KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery shells to Russian forces. This suspension effectively froze a critical supply line that had supported Moscow's war efforts for over two years.

Scale of Military Cooperation and Human Cost

The halted cooperation involved massive logistical efforts and significant human casualties. Prior to the suspension, North Korea had supplied Russia with numerous ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition. Kyiv and Western officials report that approximately 14,000 North Korean troops were deployed to fight alongside Russian soldiers. More than 6,000 of these soldiers have reportedly died in combat operations.

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The nature of their deployment has drawn severe criticism from Ukrainian military observers. Lieutenant Colonel 'Leopard' of Ukraine's 33rd 'Big Cats' battalion described a strategy where North Korean soldiers were used as human mine detectors. Troops were ordered to walk in single file across minefields, allowing medics to retrieve bodies from the fallen while the rest of the group continued forward. This method allowed Russian forces to clear minefields with minimal equipment but at a high human cost.

Tactical Inefficacy and Battlefield Challenges

North Korean troops have faced significant challenges adapting to modern warfare conditions. Ukrainian veterans note that these soldiers often refuse capture, preferring death or flight when confronted by combatants. Footage shared by the Khorne Group, linked to Kyiv forces, shows troops appearing confused by FPV drones. Inexperience with drone warfare has made them vulnerable targets for battle-hardened Ukrainian warriors.

South Korean and Ukrainian officials argue that the soldiers remain a burden to Russian military operations. Their outdated tactics, resembling those used during the Korean War, have proven ineffective against contemporary defensive strategies. Observers describe their charges as suicidal, with troops running across open, snow-covered fields without seeking cover. This lack of tactical adaptation has allowed Ukrainian mortars and machine-gunners to inflict heavy casualties on North Korean units.

Future Implications for the Russia-North Korea Alliance

This suspension coincides with a period of heightened diplomatic engagement. Earlier in the summer, President Vladimir Putin met with Choe Son Hui and thanked Pyongyang for its support. During summits in 2019 and 2023, Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia's Far East to strengthen ties. A summit in Pyongyang in June 2024 saw Putin invite Kim for another visit.

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Reports from the HUR indicated that North Korea had initially planned to send an additional 40,000 troops to Russia before the aid ban was enacted. The current halt in military transport and weapon deliveries leaves this expansion uncertain. The dispute over South Korea policy now stands as a major hurdle in the alliance. The long-term impact on the war in Ukraine remains to be seen, but the immediate supply chain for North Korean arms is currently disrupted.