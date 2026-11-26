North Korea expelled Swiss diplomat Astier Sylvain and closed its Pyongyang office in retaliation for sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp linked to Ukrainian child transfers.

North Korea ordered Swiss diplomat Astier Sylvain to leave the country within 48 hours and shut down its cooperation office in Pyongyang on Wednesday. This drastic diplomatic move serves as immediate retaliation for Switzerland's recent imposition of sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp. The camp is currently under international scrutiny for its alleged role in the forced assimilation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. The decision marks a sudden and severe deterioration in relations between the two nations, ending a tentative period of diplomatic recovery that began just months ago.

Sanctions Trigger Diplomatic Expulsion

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs announced sanctions against the Songdowon International Children's Camp on November 3. Authorities cited reasonable grounds to suspect the facility was involved in the forced assimilation of Ukrainian children. The sanctions included asset freezes and travel bans for camp personnel. Swiss officials stated the children underwent indoctrination and militarized education at the Wonsan facility. This action aligned Switzerland with similar measures taken by the United Kingdom and the European Union. Both entities had previously linked the camp to the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian minors from occupied territories.

Also read North Korea Expels Swiss Envoy Sylvain Astier Over Sanctions on Children's Camp

Camp Role in Russian War Effort

The Songdowon International Children's Camp, located in Wonsan, has become a key site for hosting Russian war orphans and injured soldiers. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed in a February 2025 speech that caring for these individuals strengthens the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow. Russian official Matsegora stated that quartering Russian war orphans at the camp began in 2024. He noted that North Korean officials refused any financial compensation, stating they were offended by offers to cover costs. The camp features extensive amenities including a water park, aquarium, and sports facilities. These services are heavily subsidized by the North Korean government for international visitors.

Accusations of Child Trafficking

European and British authorities allege that the children at Songdowon are actually kidnapped Ukrainian minors. The European Union sanctioned the camp in September 2026 for participating in organized programs to transfer Ukrainian children. These programs aim to promote pro-Russian narratives through cultural reorientation. The EU linked the camp to Yulia Velichko, a Russian youth policy official in occupied Ukraine. Swiss officials echoed these concerns, citing evidence of systematic indoctrination. The UK government also provided intelligence supporting the suspicion that Russian war orphans were actually Ukrainian children. These allegations form the legal basis for the current international sanctions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Betrayal of Diplomatic Recovery

The expulsion of Astier Sylvain represents a significant setback for Western diplomatic presence in North Korea. Switzerland was one of the few Western nations to maintain a cooperation office in Pyongyang. The office had been closed during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. It reopened in October, signaling a tentative thaw in relations. Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's sister, had previously threatened to close the office again. She executed that threat immediately following the Swiss sanctions announcement. The North Korean regime viewed the sanctions as a direct violation of sovereign rights. This act was perceived as a betrayal given the historical ties of Kim Jong-un and his sister to Swiss education.

Consequences for Future Relations

Switzerland expressed regret over the decision to close the office in Pyongyang. Authorities are currently arranging for the Head of the Office to return to the Embassy in Beijing. The North Korean Foreign Ministry declared Ambassador Astier Sylvain persona non grata. The regime stated that any act violating its sovereign interests would not be welcomed. This incident effectively ends the recent diplomatic engagement between Bern and Pyongyang. It also highlights the risks Western nations face when imposing sanctions on key North Korean institutions. The closure of the office removes a vital channel for communication with the regime. It leaves Switzerland without a direct diplomatic presence in the North Korean capital.