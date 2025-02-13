North Korea Destroys Family Reunification Facility at Mount Kumgang Resort

North Korea is dismantling a facility at its Mount Kumgang resort, used for hosting reunions of families separated by the Korean War, escalating tensions with South Korea. Seoul condemns the move as anti-humanitarian and vows to take legal action.

North Korea is dismantling a facility at its Mount Kumgang resort used for hosting meetings between families separated after the Korean War , South Korea said on Thursday. This action signals further strained tensions between the two Koreas. Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which handles affairs between the two Koreas, issued a statement urging North Korea to immediately cease the demolition at the site near the border.

The ministry denounced the act as an “anti-humanitarian act that tramples on the wishes of separated families,” adding that it would consider legal measures over the action and a joint response with the international community.North Korea has been escalating its rhetoric against its southern neighbor in recent years, designating South Korea as a “hostile state.” Pyongyang also blew up sections of inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the heavily fortified border last year, which prompted South Korea’s military to fire warning shots at the time. In 2023, Pyongyang scrapped a 2018 military accord designed to curb the risk of inadvertent clashes between two countries that remain technically at war, prompting the South to take a similar step. Despite these escalating tensions, there have been recent indications that North Korea may be prepared to reopen to some foreign visitors for the first time in over five years since the closure of its borders to tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Beijing-based Koryo Tours announced on Thursday that tours to North Korea were “officially back,” with some of its staff permitted to enter the Rason area. The company expressed hope that this would mark the relaunch of tourism





cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

North Korea South Korea Mount Kumgang Family Reunification Korean War Tensions International Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles, Condemned by South KoreaNorth Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, prompting immediate condemnation from South Korea. The launches, described as a 'clear provocative act,' occurred Tuesday morning local time and follow a recent pattern of missile tests by the North Korean regime.

Read more »

Trump's Recognition of North Korea as 'Nuclear Power' Raises Concerns in South KoreaPresident Trump's declaration that North Korea is a 'nuclear power' has sparked worry in South Korea that the U.S. might be moving towards acknowledging the North as a nuclear-armed state. This comes amidst escalating North Korean nuclear and missile tests under Kim Jong Un's leadership.

Read more »

North Korea prepares to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysSouth Korea’s military said Friday it suspects North Korea is preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers fighting in the Russian-Ukraine…

Read more »

North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysKim Jong Un described the missile test as a crucial achievement in his goals to bolster North Korea's nuclear deterrence. Lee Sung Joon, Spokesperson of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, downplayed the test, saying: 'We believe North Korea was exaggerating the capabilities of its missile system, including the flight distance and second peak.

Read more »

North Korea prepares to send more troops to Russia after suffering casualties, South Korea saysSouth Korea’s military says it suspects North Korea is preparing to send additional troops to Russia after its soldiers already deployed on the Russian-Ukraine war fronts suffered heavy casualties.

Read more »

North Korea Tests Cruise Missiles, Vows 'Strongest Response' to US-South Korea ExercisesNorth Korea announced it conducted a test of a cruise missile system, its third known weapons test this year, and vowed a “strongest response” to what it described as a ramping up of military exercises by the United States and South Korea targeting the North. The moves suggest that North Korea is likely to continue its series of weapons tests and confrontational stance against the United States for now, although President Donald Trump said he intends to communicate with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Read more »