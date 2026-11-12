North Hollywood community mourns beloved vendors killed in alleged DUI crash outside Metro station

The North Hollywood community gathered Wednesday night to honor the women killed after police say a driver under the influence struck pedestrians outside the Metro station.

The North Hollywood community is mourning the loss of three women, identified as beloved street vendors, who died in a tragic crash Tuesday night. Family, friends and community members gathered in North Hollywood Wednesday night to honor the beloved street vendors killed when police say a Flowers, candles and photographs marked memorials along Lankershim Boulevard for Teodora Villalobos and Maria Peck.

Both women were friends of Sylvia Figueroa, who family members said remains in critical condition. Relatives remembered Villalobos as a hardworking woman who regularly helped others while selling food in the community.

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"She sold here and if people didn't have money to pay for the food, she would still give money to those who don't have anything," one family member said. "Her hotdogs were so good," another mourner said. A family member added, "Sometimes it did get the best of her considering her current situation but she was always willing to work hard no matter what.

" As mourners paid their respects, family members of Figueroa spent time at the hospital, where she continues to recover from severe injuries. "It hurts. It's hurts a lot, I'm not used to seeing her like this," said Eliza Begay, Figueroa's sister-in-law. Begay and her husband, Max Figueroa, said Sylvia Figueroa suffered broken ribs, a bleeding liver and severe head trauma.

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At least 19 runners hospitalized after falling ill during Santa Barbara Half Marathon"It was her friend that she helps every night to help sell hotdogs and stuff," Max Figueroa said. Police identified the driver as Ihor Demianenko. A neighbor said she saw the 61-year-old at his home about an hour before investigators say he struck pedestrians outside North Hollywood Station on Tuesday night.

"I stood over there and I saw him wobbling because I never seen him like that before," the neighbor said. Family members said they are now focused on supporting Sylvia Figueroa and seeking justice for the victims.

"I hope we get justice for my sister-in law and I hope you get what you deserve because what you did was not right," Begay said. At least 19 runners hospitalized after falling ill during Santa Barbara Half Marathon