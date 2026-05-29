North Fork launches Revolutionary War Trail ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

Five historical societies and museums have joined forces to create the 2026 North Fork Revolutionary War Trail, a collaborative experience designed to highlight the area’s role during the American Revolution and give visitors a glimpse into life 250 years ago.

Five historical societies and museums have joined forces to create the 2026 North Fork Revolutionary War Trail, a collaborative experience designed to highlight the area’s role during the American Revolution and give visitors a glimpse into life 250 years ago.

LIRR delays and cancellations persist after service restored to Penn Station following Amtrak-related fire The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is fast approaching, and communities across Long Island’s North Fork are marking the milestone with a new effort to connect visitors to the region’s Revolutionary War past.

Organizers say the goal is to deepen public understanding of the region’s contributions to the nation’s founding. The trail stretches from Riverhead to Orient Point, linking five sites that each tell part of the North Fork’s wartime story.

“Most of the people that were here were under British occupation. They were being raided of their goods, their homes,” said Mark McNish, of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Visitors can begin at any location, with no single ticket required. Admission varies by site, with some museums offering free entry.

The Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead has unveiled a new exhibition titled “Surviving the Revolution: A Tale of Two Neighbors,” focusing on how the war affected local residents in dramatically different ways.

“It’s about two neighbors who had very different experiences before, during and after the Revolutionary War,” said Heather Johnson, of Hallockville Museum Farm. “Long Island is rich in history, and certainly Revolutionary War history. ” At each stop along the trail, visitors can explore unique artifacts, stories and perspectives, building a fuller picture of the North Fork’s colonial-era challenges.

“You get a little bit of the story at each location and get to keep on learning as you continue across the North Fork,” said Darren St. George of the Southold Historical Museum. All five sites say they are ready to welcome visitors as the nation prepares to commemorate its semiquincentennial in 2026.





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