North East ISD weighs consolidating six elementary schools amid $20M budget gap

Three North East ISD schools are on the chopping block as the district works to tackle a $20 million budget shortfall.District leaders are considering consolida

Three North East ISD schools are on the chopping block as the district works to tackle a $20 million budget shortfall. School officials blame the deficit on the district losing over 17 thousand students and are now considering merging Oak Grove Elementary with Regency Elementary, Montgomery Elementary with Windcrest Elementary, and Dellview Elementary with Colonial Hills Elementary.

This district estimates the consolidations would save them $4 million. But at Monday’s school board meeting parents pleaded with trustees to find other ways to cut costs.

Also read Anna Lambe Explains Siaja And Neevee Relationship Dynamics In North Of North Season 1

“Since we’ve been having these conversations for the past couple of years you have reminded us repeatedly how important it is to vote, and we have. We voted in our two new trustees. We voted for the bond and just last week we voted to turn Texas blue, including electing a governor who has run on fully funding our public schools and dismantling Abbot’s voucher scam. ”“Something happened last week,” Cruz said.

“I had to go to our old gym to get an ice chest. When I walked in, I noticed the gym had been cleared completely out. The decision hasn’t been made, but it looks like the closing process has already started. ”“Yes, we have deficit,” Jarett said.

Advertisement

“Yes, we have challenges in front of us. We can spend time talking about what’s wrong in this world. But I’m going to talk about what’s right. ”Rain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children.

FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate. A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onNational Fried Chicken Sandwich Day brings free and discounted sandwiches to San Antonio, with app and rewards deals from Popeyes, Wingstop, McDonald’s, Whataburger, KFC and more as chicken sandwich demand keeps rising.

Joshua Schladweiler, 18, died in July after he reportedly was traveling around 100 mph, crossed the center line and struck a van. His BAC was 0.171 at the time.