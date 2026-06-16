North East ISD names Anthony Jarrett as new superintendent after months as interim leader

The North East Independent School District Board of Trustees named Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett as the district’s new superintendent during a special board meeting Monday.

Jarrett previously served as the district’s interim superintendent after former Superintendent Sean Maika announced his resignationAnthony Jarrett will be NEISD 's newest superintendent, NEISD says. – The North East Independent School District Board of Trustees named Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett as the district’s new superintendent during a special board meeting Monday.for the superintendent position during a special meeting on May 18.

This triggered a state-mandated 21-day waiting period before the board could officially vote to appoint him. Jarrett brings more than 25 years of experience in public education, including six years with North East ISD, according to the release.

Jarrett, who previously served as the district’s chief instructional officer, was named interim superintendent in December 2025 after former SuperintendentPrior to joining North East ISD in 2019, he served as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in Northside ISD, according to the release.

“Thank you, the board, for entrusting me with this opportunity. I want to thank the families in our community for allowing us to serve their children,” Jarrett said in the release.

“Change is inevitable, but if we all pull in the same direction and we all stay grounded into our ‘why’ and our purpose, I really believe our schools will excel. Our schools will be even better for years to come. ”Waking up to emergency alerts?

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NEISD trustees appoint Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett as district superintendentNEISD trustees name Interim Superintendent Anthony Jarrett as the district’s new superintendent after the 21-day lone finalist period. Jarrett brings 25+ years in education and vows a student-first focus amid change.

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