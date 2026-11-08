North County's VetFest Returns for Veterans Day 2026

American Legion JB Clark Post 149 and Brothers of 6 Charities present VetFest on November 11, 2026, featuring a parade along Escondido's historic streets, a Veterans Day ceremony, live entertainment, and resource booths to honor U.S. service members.

will once again turn red, white, and blue on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as community members, military families, and civic organizations assemble for the. Presented by American Legion JB Clark Post 149 and Brothers of 6 Charities, VetFest stands as North County’s premier gathering honoring the courage, service, and sacrifice of U.S. service members past and present.

, staging from Woodward Avenue, proceeding south along Broadway, traveling west along historic Grand Avenue, and heading north along Escondido Boulevard. Spectators will enjoy an array of entries, including local businesses, veteran service organizations, high school marching bands, youth leagues, equestrian groups, and historic military vehicles. , running from 11 a.m. into the afternoon.

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Free and open to all ages, the gathering features an official Veterans Day ceremony with keynote civic and military speakers, live musical entertainment, multiple food caterers, beverage service, event sponsors and resource booths connecting local service members, veterans, and military families with vital support services. Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website for the most updated schedule before attending.