Unofficial election results reveal significant shifts in North County leadership with incumbents defeated in Carlsbad, Encinitas, and Escondido ahead of Dec 3 certification.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters finalized the unofficial election results on Friday evening, November 6, 2026, following the conclusion of the general election held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. These preliminary outcomes, which reflect the official tabulation from polling locations including the Registrar office in Kearny Mesa, remain pending formal certification by the County Elections Commission on December 3, 2026.

Carlsbad Council Shifts and New Mayor

In the city of Carlsbad, Keith Blackburn secured the mayoral office by defeating three other candidates in a competitive race for the top municipal position. The shift in leadership was accompanied by re-election victories for two existing council members who managed to retain their seats against challengers. Melanie Burkholder successfully defended her District 1 City Council seat, defeating Nate Larson in the process. Simultaneously, Priya Bhat-Patel won re-election to her District 3 City Council position, beating incumbent challenger Wayland Lim. The race for city treasurer also saw a change in office, as Christian Peacox defeated Thomas Krouse to assume the role.

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Encinitas and Escondido Incumbents Defeated

Significant political turnover occurred in Encinitas, where newcomer Rimga Viskanta, currently a trustee for the San Dieguito Union High School District, edged out incumbent Mayor Bruce Ehlers. The upset victory was mirrored on the city council, where community organizer Arielle Golden defeated retired firefighter Ed Sprague for the District 3 seat. Additionally, Brad Lefkowits defeated the incumbent Marco San Antonio to win the District 4 City Council seat. Meanwhile, in Escondido, Elias Velazquez, identified as a volunteer coordinator at Brother Bennos Foundation, defeated incumbent Mayor Dane M. White. Velazquez was joined in the council by Vanessa Valenzuela, who beat Tanner Horsley for District 1, and Anthony DiMartino, who defeated Joe Garcia for District 2.

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Oceanside Tax Measures and San Marcos Race

In Oceanside, the electorate narrowly approved Measure S, a half-cent temporary sales tax increase, while also passing Measure R. Eric Joyce secured re-election to the District 1 City Council seat by defeating Michael Cline, and Richard Robinson won the District 2 Council seat by defeating four other candidates. Further north in San Marcos, Sharon Jenkins defeated Mike Sannella in the mayor's race. The council races saw Maria Nuñez defeat Thomas Gabriele for District 1, and Justin Matsushita, a retired fire chief, beat Lindsey Smith, president of the San Elijo Hills Community Association, for District 2.

Vista Leadership Change and Certification Timeline

The mayoral race in Vista concluded with Kenneth Zuniga, a member of the city Homeless Commission, defeating former City Councilmember Joe Green. Zuniga's victory marked a shift in the city's executive leadership. In council races, Corinna Contreras won the District 1 seat over two other candidates, and Dan O'Donnell defeated Josh Davis for the District 4 Council position. All these unofficial results will undergo a final certification process on December 3, 2026, before being officially recognized by the county and state authorities.