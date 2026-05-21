North Coast Wine & Food Festival Offers Top Wines and Chef-Led Bites from 17 Restaurants

The North Coast Wine & Food Festival, featuring more than 100 top-scoring wines, offers a variety of experiences, including seasonal bites from 17 of the region's top restaurants and the chance to taste medal-winning wines from 30 wine judges. Notable highlights include the top overall winner, Best of Show Red and Best of Sonoma County, Grey Stack Cellars' 2023 Sonoma Coast Grenache. Additionally, Deodora Estate's 2023 Sonoma Coast Riesling and Ra Ra Wine Co.'s 2025 Dry Gewurztraminer, Dry Riesling, and Melon de Bourgogne have also won Best of Show for their respective categories.

Mary Maitland with Domaine Della pours wine for a guest at The North Coast Wine & Food Festival at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The 2026 North Coast Wine Challenge awarded more than 1,000 wines from 220 wineries with gold and double gold-winning wines. The North Coast Wine & Food Festival will feature seasonal bites from 17 restaurants across the region and medal-winning wines from the 17 participating chefs. Grey Stack Cellars' 2023 Grenache from Sonoma Mountain and Deodora Estate's 2023 Sonoma Coast Riesling have won Best of Show for the respective categories.

Some highlights of the 2023 menu include grilled Tamales Bay Oysters, herbed smoked trout dip, scallop dumplings, and chile-marinated shrimp





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North Coast Wine & Food Festival Grey Stack Cellars Deodora Estate North Coast Wine Challenge Seasonal Bites From 17 Restaurants Medal-Winning Wines From The 17 Participating

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