North Coast Rep Revives Frank Loesser's 'The Most Happy Fella' with Fresh, Intimate Staging

A 70-year-old musical gets a creative downsized production at North Coast Repertory Theatre, featuring a cast of 12 and two pianos, with audience participation.

Frank Loesser 's rarely performed musical ' The Most Happy Fella ' turns 70 this year, and North Coast Repertory Theatre has brought it back for a fresh staging that opened Saturday night in Solana Beach.

As a musical, it is dated and melodramatic, but director Jeffrey B. Moss has found imaginative ways to engage the audience, mine its humor, downsize its scale, and do justice to its wide-ranging score. When first staged on Broadway in 1956, it had a cast of 40 and a 36-piece orchestra. North Coast's production has 12 actors and only two pianos, both played onstage by longtime local music directors Elan McMahan and Justin Gray.

Gray also steps away from the keyboard to play minor roles like a photographer and a priest. Instead of a chorus for the choral number 'Sposalizio,' Moss enlists the audience in a sing-along with lyrics projected onstage. This intimate approach allows the audience to feel like part of the show, breaking the fourth wall and creating a communal experience that suits the small venue.

Set in California's Napa Valley in 1927, 'The Most Happy Fella' tells the story of Tony, an aging Italian winemaker who falls in love with a young waitress named Rosabella after spotting her at a San Francisco diner. He begins a correspondence with her, and through a series of letters, persuades her to marry him. To hide his advanced age, Tony sends her a photograph of his handsome ranch foreman, Joe, rather than himself.

Rosabella, charmed by the photo, quits her job and arrives at the vineyard in her wedding dress, unaware of the deception. The plot thickens as Joe and Rosabella meet and feel an instant connection, leading to a love triangle full of tension and eventual resolution. Loesser's score is ambitious and diverse, with a discordant duet between Joe and Rosabella, lively Neapolitan songs from the vineyard workers, a beautifully harmonized barbershop quartet, and classic Broadway belters.

Standout numbers include the duet 'Aren't You Glad,' the cowboy dance number 'Big D,' the quartet 'Standing on the Corner,' and the poignant 'Joey, Joey.

' The score is widely considered superior to the book, which relies on ethnic stereotypes like Tony's 'atsa spicy meatball' accent and references to 'wops. ' Rosabella's feelings for Tony change at a breakneck pace, and the show's tone shifts unexpectedly between dark and broadly comic. Despite these dated elements, the cast delivers strong performances that bring depth to the characters. Lauren Weinberg as Rosabella has a beautiful singing voice and effectively conveys her character's desperation and emotional journey.

Gregory North crafts a Tony who is stubborn and manipulative yet also kind and generous, making his eventual redemption believable. Chris Hunter as the conflicted Joe has a warm presence and a rich baritone voice. Married actors Shinah and Andrew Hey energetically deliver the show's best comic moments as the perfectly matched couple Cleo and Herman. The ensemble includes Jacob Caltrider, Eli Wood, and Morgan Hollingsworth as Marx Brothers-like farm workers who juggle, play instruments, and lead the audience sing-along.

Jason Maddy disappears into multiple roles including the sleazy diner owner, the jolly Napa depot manager who pre-reads everyone's mail, and the wise doctor. Bethany Slomka is understated as Tony's disapproving sister Maria. Tori Hitchcock and Isabelle Pizzurro complete the cast as singing vineyard workers. The production features a barnlike scenic design by Marty Burnett that evokes the Napa Valley atmosphere, with effective lighting by Matthew Novotny and costumes by Alina Bokovikova that capture the 1920s era.

Sound design by Tristan King and projections by Matt FitzGerald enhance the storytelling, while Melissa Glasgow's choreography adds energy to numbers like 'Big D.' At 2.5 hours, the show moves briskly, and Moss's direction keeps the focus on the characters and music. This revival proves that even an old story can shine anew with creativity and heart.

Performances continue through July 5, with showtimes Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit the North Coast Rep website





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