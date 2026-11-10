North Coast Festival 2026 Features LeviTape Dubstep Set in Bridgeview

The North Coast Festival ran Sept. 4-6, 2026, at SeatGeek Stadium, with a LeviTape b2b2b2b set and a bass-forward lineup that drew fans to Bridgeview, Illinois.

The North Coast Festival returned for its 16th year in 2026, running for three days from Sept. 4 to 6 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. The event featured a bass-forward lineup that included Crankdat, Illenium, GRiZ and Slander, alongside genre-spanning headliners such as Porter Robinson and Fisher.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Chicago-born trio Levity joined Turkish-American producer Tape B for a b2b2b2b performance. The two dubstep producers, both riding a wave of attention, performed together as LeviTape and delivered a set that was hard, glitchy, wobbly and weird.

Also read Así quedaron los playoffs de la MLS 2026

LeviTape Set Reworks Familiar Songs Into Dubstep

The LeviTape performance built its set around recognizable samples, including Cherish's 'Do It to It', Eminem's 'My Name Is' and ABBA's 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)'. Each track was given a heavy dubstep treatment that kept the original hooks audible while reshaping them around wobbling basslines.

Billboard has made the complete 90-minute LeviTape set available exclusively on Billboard.com. Listeners who missed the Bridgeview performance can hear the full recording on that site, which is the only place it is currently available.

Advertisement

North Coast Lineup Blends Bass and Genre-Spanning Acts

The North Coast lineup paired bass-forward acts such as Crankdat, Mary Droppinz, Illenium, Wooli, Richard Finger, Alleycvt, GRiZ, Level Up and Slander with genre-spanning artists including Porter Robinson, Fisher, Sammy Virji and Jigitz. The mix gave attendees a wide range of electronic styles across the three days.

The festival also showcased more than 55 Chicago-based DJs, giving local artists a prominent place alongside national and international names. That local representation reflects the festival's roots in the Chicago music scene.

Levity and Tape B Toured Together All Summer

Levity and Tape B spent the summer on a co-headlining 12-date amphitheater tour before their Bridgeview appearance. The run included stops at Under the K Bridge in Brooklyn and other shows across the south, midwest and eastern United States.

Each night of the tour followed the same format, with a solo Tape B set, a solo Levity set and a show-closing Levity b2b Tape B performance. That structure let each artist showcase their own sound before the two combined for the finale.

Advertisement

Upcoming Dates for Levity, Tape B and Collectiv Events

Levity is next booked for Ultra Taiwan and San Diego's Temper Festival, while Tape B is on the bill for Breakaway Houston and Philadelphia's Hijinx Festival. These dates extend the duo's touring momentum beyond the North Coast stage.

North Coast is produced by Collectiv Events, a Chicago-based independent concert and festival operator that also runs Florida's Hulaween. In 2026, North Coast donated $1 from every ticket sold to organizations supporting under-resourced communities in the Chicago area.