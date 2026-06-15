North Cascades Highway officially fully reopens following emergency work

WSDOT announced that the North Cascades Highway has officially reopened, following months of emergency repairs.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that the North Cascades Highway has officially reopened, following months of emergency repairs. North Cascades Highway closes every year due to heavy snow, but it remained closed longer than normal this year following a rockslide near Diablo Lake and road washout from the flooding in December.

Before Sunday, a section of SR 20 between Ross Dam Trailhead and Porcupine Creek remained closed after North Cascades Highway partially reopened from the east side April 30. Since May 13, crews have been working to repair washout damage along SR 20 between Canyon Creek Trailhead and the Granite Creek vicinity.

Rebuilding the washed-out embankment that supported the highway at three locationsRestoring about 2 miles of damaged or collapsed asphalt shoulder and about 3 miles of eroded ditch lineClearing and repairing 15 damaged or buried culvertsI-5 through downtown Seattle closing Friday night for fire systems testing Late-night travelers through downtown Seattle will face a full closure on I-5 in the southbound direction, Friday night beneath the Convention Center. The first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Seattle will not be played until Monday, but the celebration begins Friday night in Tacoma.

We're just a few days from the first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Seattle. If you like driving, you should probably just avoid Seattle. No workers in sight but you still got a ticket? Here’s how work zone speed cameras actually work The state debuted work zone speed cameras more than a year ago, and it sounds like many drivers still don't understand how they work.

June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime. Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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