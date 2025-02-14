Head Topics

North Carolina Women's Basketball Beats Virginia Tech

Sports News

North Carolina Women's Basketball Beats Virginia Tech
COLLEGE BASKETBALLNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELSVIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
  • 📰 AP
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 61 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 52%
  • Publisher: 51%

No. 12 North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 67-62 on Thursday night. Alysa Ustby moved into second place in program history for career rebounds.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Reniya Kelly scored 20 points, Lexi Donarski added 15, including a driving layup with 27 seconds left and No. 12 North Carolina beat Virginia Tech 67-62 on Thursday night for their fourth win in a row. Alyssa Ustby finished with 16 rebounds to go with four points for North Carolina (22-4, 10-3 ACC). In her fifth year, Ustby has 1,210 career rebounds and moved past Charlotte Smith (1,200 from 1992-95) into second in program history and sixth all time in the ACC.

Carys Baker made 7 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from behind the arc, and led Virginia Tech (16-9, 7-7) with 15 points. Matilda Ekh added 13 points, including three 3s, and Mackenzie Nelson scored 10 points. Ekh hit a 3-pointer and Carleigh Wenzel made two free throws to give the Hokies a four-point lead — matching their biggest of the game — just over three minutes into the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech was 1-of-6 shooting with three turnovers the rest of the way as the Tar Heels scored 13 of the final 17 points. Grace Townsend converted a three-point play and, after Nelson hit two foul shots on the other end, Kelly followed with a 3-pointer before Townsend made a layup to give UNC a two-point lead with three minutes remaining. Baker hit a jumper that tied it at 62-all with 2:51 to play but neither teams scored again until Lanie Grant made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 1:17 left and the Tar Heel led the rest of the way. No. 1 UCLA takes unbeaten record into crosstown showdown against sixth-ranked USC and JuJu WatkinsVirginia Tech plays host to Stanford next Thursday. North Carolina wraps up back-to-back home games on Sunday against in-state rival and 10th-ranked N.C. State.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AP /  🏆 728. in US

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES ALYSSA USTBY RENIYA KELLY CARYS BAKER ACC CONFERENCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV ChannelHow to watch, listen, and stream the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies college basketball game on Saturday, February 1st at John Paul Jones Arena.
Read more »

Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score PredictionPreviewing the UVA basketball game against Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday, February 1st in Charlottesville.
Read more »

Virginia Tech Edges Out Virginia in ACC ThrillerVirginia Tech Edges Out Virginia in ACC ThrillerVirginia Tech narrowly defeated Virginia in a closely contested ACC matchup, with Jaden Schutt and Tobi Lawal leading the way for the Hokies. The Cavaliers fought hard but ultimately fell short.
Read more »

Wenzel and Virginia Tech host VirginiaWenzel and Virginia Tech host VirginiaVirginia Tech visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Carleigh Wenzel scored 24 points in the Hokies' 93-87 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The teams play Sunday for the first time this season. Virginia is 4-8 against the ACC, and Virginia Tech is 6-6 against conference opponents.
Read more »

Two-Sport Star Madrid Tucker to Choose Between West Virginia and North CarolinaTwo-Sport Star Madrid Tucker to Choose Between West Virginia and North CarolinaTwo-sport athlete Madrid Tucker, a standout from Fort Myers, Florida, is set to announce his college decision between West Virginia and North Carolina. Tucker excels in both baseball and football, showcasing his versatility as a defensive back and wide receiver on the gridiron and a dominant shortstop on the diamond. He has garnered attention from numerous schools, including Appalachian State, Arkansas State, and UCF.
Read more »

Duncan Powell scores career-high 23 to help Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 71-64Duncan Powell scores career-high 23 to help Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 71-64Duncan Powell scored a career-high 23 points and Georgia Tech snapped a four-game losing streak with a 71-64 victory over Virginia Tech. Powell, a junior, made 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Javian McCollum had 16 points and four assists for Georgia Tech.
Read more »



Render Time: 2025-02-14 06:27:57