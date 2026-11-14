North Carolina Tar Heels Suffer First Loss To Georgia

The North Carolina Tar Heels fell to the Georgia Bulldogs, 78-70, on November 13. This article breaks down the key performances and team statistics from the season-opening defeat.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, the North Carolina Tar Heels endured their first defeat of the college basketball season after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs with a final score of 78-70. The contest took place at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA, featuring a tightly contested battle that saw the lead change hands repeatedly throughout the entire forty-minute duration.

North Carolina struggled significantly with their shooting efficiency, finishing the game with a field goal percentage of just 32.9 percent. This lack of offensive precision allowed Georgia to secure the victory, handing the Tar Heels a loss that stands as their only blemish on the record book at this point in the campaign.

Also read North Carolina Tar Heels coach Michael Malone challenges team to improve rebounding after win over Wyoming

Star Performers And Key Statistics

Terrence Brown emerged as the most effective offensive weapon for North Carolina during this matchup. The guard contributed twenty-one points on seven-of-fifteen shooting from the field. Notably, Brown was the sole player on the Tar Heels roster to shoot at a fifty percent or better clip from behind the three-point arc, highlighting his individual efficiency amidst a team-wide shooting slump.

Meanwhile, Maximo Adams dominated the glass with eleven rebounds, matching the exact total he had recorded in the previous week against Wyoming. Although Adams shot only one-of-eight from the field and missed all four attempts from beyond the arc, his rebounding prowess remained a critical asset for the team during this challenging outing.

Advertisement

Struggles For Point Guards

Neo Avdalas endured a difficult evening as the primary ball handler, recording only eight points on two-of-twelve shooting. His performance was marred by three turnovers and zero assists during the first half, as he failed to establish any offensive momentum. Avdalas also shot two-for-eleven from three-point range, an inefficiency that raises concerns for a player tasked with being a key perimeter threat.

Isaiah Denis showed promise in transition, effectively pushing the ball up the floor to create fast-break opportunities that had been scarce earlier in the season. Despite missing his three shot attempts, including a missed open dunk in the first half, Denis recorded two rebounds and three assists in his ten minutes of play, suggesting potential for a starting point guard role.

Supporting Cast And Rotation Changes

Jarin Stevenson improved his rebounding game by grabbing seven boards, a significant uptick from previous performances. However, his offensive output remained low, as he shot two-of-seven from the field and zero-of-three from deep. Keita Adams provided defensive stability with two blocks and six rebounds, adding four points on minimal shooting attempts to support the team's interior presence.

Samodurov played a reduced role, logging only ten minutes but contributing four points on two-of-four shooting. Jaydon Young was largely ineffective, missing all three of his shot attempts while relying on rebounding and assists to impact the game. The Tar Heels will look to refine their shooting accuracy and ball security as they prepare for their next scheduled matchup.