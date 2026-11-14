North Carolina Tar Heels struggle but rally past Georgia Bulldogs

The North Carolina Tar Heels overcame a sloppy first half marked by poor shooting and missed opportunities to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs. Carolina shot only 25% from the field in the opening twenty minutes and entered halftime down 38-31, but adjusted after the break to secure the victory at Smith Center.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect CHAPEL HILL — The Tar Heels looked sloppy throughout much of the night against the Bulldogs. It wasn’t a pretty first half for either team in particular, but Georgia was able to make the most of the Heels' inconsistencies throughout the game. Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown reacts during the second half against Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center.

Also read 3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UNC’s Matchup Against Louisville

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Heels entered halftime facing a 38-31 deficit, as they shot 25% from the field and behind the arc in the first twenty minutes. I wouldn’t saywas awful, as they had many open looks from outside that simply didn’t fall. The bigger issue was the inefficiency around the rim and the points they left on the board.

Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis both missed open dunks in the first half, and the Tar Heels shot 66.7% from the free-throw line. Those miscues alone resulted in a potential 8-point difference for Carolina, which would have given them the lead heading into the locker room. The Heels also weren’t able to capitalize on Georgia’s mistakes early, as the Bulldogs turned it over 8 times in the first half, yet it only resulted in 7 points of turnovers for Carolina.

Advertisement

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able guards Georgia Bulldogs guard Freddie Dilione V during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following the break, the Tar Heels looked like a much different team. Michael Malone’s halftime adjustments have done wonders for this team so far this season, and this matchup was no exception.

The Heels played much faster and more efficiently in the second half, and overall looked to complement each other much in a much cleaner display. Overall the disparity between the two halves speaks largely to the concern I have had for this team in its inability to play consistently. The starting five has remained the same through all four games this season, but it may be time to make some changes.

The change wouldn’t necessarily come due to talent levels, but rather the compatability of. It’s become increasingly clear that Terrence Brown is the primary scoring option for the Heels, as he should be.. Denis’ ability to push the tempo and get the ball up the floor in transition fits with Brown’s aggressive play style. The two of them were a major influence on Carolina’s ability to take the lead in the second half.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Marcus Millender drives to the goal against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Neo Avdalas during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There’s also been plenty of discourse from Tar Heels fans that Maximo Adams should see the starting five, and it’s tough to argue against.

Advertisement

Some would argue that Adams value and juice he brings off the bench is too valuable to erase, and while there may be a valid case there, the Heels are in desperate need of rebounding, which Adams brings at a high level. There were far too many failed possessions for the Tar Heels that ended with little to no ball movement at all.

Down the stretch especially, I would have loved to see less hero ball played by the Heels, as I don’t think they were able to come up with the best opportunities to score. It proved to be killer against the Bulldogs, as North Carolina could not generate enough consistant offense in the final minutes to stay afloat. The Tar Heels ended the night with only 14 assists and 10 turnovers.

The hope now is that this loss at home serves as a wake up call for the glaring issues the Heels have dealt with all season. In college basketball, there’s no time to dwell on the past, and Michael Malone and the Tar Heels will turn their attention towards Marshall. Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL.

In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.