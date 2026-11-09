North Carolina Tar Heels Face Wyoming Amid Rebounding Concerns

The North Carolina Tar Heels prepare to face Wyoming on Tuesday as head coach Michael Malone addresses critical rebounding issues and evaluates potential lineup changes for center Sayon Keita and forward Maximo Adams.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are preparing for their third game of the season against the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday. This matchup follows a challenging start for the team, which included tight contests against Western Carolina and a preseason finale against Charlotte. Head Coach Michael Malone must address significant defensive shortcomings, particularly regarding rebounding, as the team seeks to establish itself early in the schedule at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Rebounding Deficit Plagues Tar Heels Start

North Carolina has been outrebounded in its first two games, with a combined total of eighty-three rebounds against eighty-one. This deficit is particularly concerning given the mid-major status of opponents Western Carolina and Wofford. The inability to control the glass has become a primary narrative surrounding the team, raising questions about its ability to compete against higher-level opposition. The coaching staff views this lack of board control as unacceptable for a program with UNC's standards and resources.

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Keita Struggles Amid Eligibility Questions

Center Sayon Keita has faced mounting pressure due to both on-court performance and off-court eligibility rulings. The former FC Barcelona player has averaged five points and three rebounds while logging seventeen minutes per game. His struggles on the boards have been described as disappointing, leading to reduced playing time. An unresolved eligibility ruling regarding a South Dakota transfer adds complexity to the roster dynamics. If that player remains ineligible, Keita may face a season-long challenge to secure his starting role.

Maximo Adams Emerges as Key Offensive Threat

Forward Maximo Adams has emerged as one of the most efficient players for Michael Malone during the early season. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound freshman forward is averaging ten and a half points and seven and a half rebounds. He is shooting fifty-three point three percent from the field and forty-two point nine percent from three-point range. These statistics highlight his value as both a scorer and a rebounder, offering a stark contrast to the struggles seen in the frontcourt.

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Malone Evaluating Lineup Changes for Tuesday

Coach Malone is considering significant rotation changes to address the rebounding issues. The potential start of Maximo Adams could shift the team's offensive dynamic. While Adams may sacrifice some size and length compared to established veterans, his offensive contributions and rebounding prowess could outweigh those physical disadvantages. The coaching staff is experimenting with different personnel groupings during this early phase of the season.

Potential Starting Five for Wyoming Matchup

A potential starting lineup featuring Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Maximo Adams, and Jarin Stevenson could provide the necessary scoring depth. This group has shown promise in previous minutes together, and their synergy might be crucial for Tuesday night. Jarin Stevenson, who also had free throw attempts in previous games, could benefit from a lineup that maximizes spacing and rebounding efficiency. Malone's willingness to adjust rotations suggests he prioritizes performance metrics over established hierarchy at this stage.

The Tar Heels must improve their board presence to remain competitive in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The upcoming game against Wyoming serves as a critical test of Malone's ability to integrate new players and fix early-season flaws. How the team responds to these challenges will define their trajectory for the remainder of the season.