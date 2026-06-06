North Carolina Tar Heels face must-win scenario on Saturday

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a must-win situation after falling to USC 9-5 on Friday. Jason DeCaro will start on the mound for the second consecutive round, but he has struggled to reach the fourth inning in his last two starts. The Tar Heels' offense has been steady the last two weeks, but they may need to score double-digit runs to overcome their poor pitching.

North Carolina Tar Heels face a must-win scenario on Saturday after falling to USC 9-5. Despite holding a 5-1 lead heading into the sixth inning, the Tar Heels' poor pitching in the final two innings led to their downfall.

Jason DeCaro will start on the mound for the second consecutive round, but he has struggled to reach the fourth inning in his last two starts. The Tar Heels' offense has been steady the last two weeks, but they may need to score double-digit runs to overcome their poor pitching.

The team's projected batting lineup for Game 2 on Saturday includes Jake Schaffner at shortstop, Gavin Gallaher at second base, Owen Hull at center field, Macon Winslow at designated hitter, Erik Paulsen at first base, Cooper Nicholson at third base, Tyler Howe at right field, Colin Hynek at catcher, and Rom Kellis at left field. Coach Andy Stankiewicz has emphasized the importance of executing two-strike pitches, which has been a weakness for Jason DeCaro in his recent games





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North Carolina Tar Heels USC Jason Decaro Must-Win Scenario Poor Pitching Offense Batting Lineup

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