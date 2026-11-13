North Carolina Tar Heels coach Michael Malone challenges team to improve rebounding after win over Wyoming

North Carolina head coach Michael Malone challenged his players at halftime for lacking rebounds and defensive effort against Wyoming, emphasizing accountability and a higher standard compared to last season under Hubert Davis, as the Tar Heels secured a 76-63 win.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown during the first half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNorth Carolina ultimately beat Wyoming , 76-63, but it was a battle, especially in the first half, due to a factor that has irked Tar Heel fans since the preseason.

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“I challenged our manhood at halftime," Malone said. "We had guys that had just played a whole half of basketball with zero rebounds or one defensive rebound. And I went down the whole roster and challenged each player and challenged the group collectively to go out there and stop getting punked. Because the streets talk, and right now the streets are talking.

‘Go into the Dean Smith Center and push them boys around. ’ And so I challenged them.

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" Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "And to your point, first half 15 offensive rebounds, second half only four, I believe, for two points," Malone continued.

"So, when you guard, you have to finish the possession off with a defensive rebound, which enables you to run. And we did that for a half tonight, so it allowed us to get the win, but we have to start bringing that from Jump Street, not waiting until the second half. ”First, this level of accountability was missing last season under Hubert Davis.

North Carolina's inability to adjust was a glaring blemish and was the driving force behind the team's defeats. That narrative has been flipped on its head with Malone at the helm, as the longtime NBA head coach holds his players to a standard, and that was on full display on Tuesday night.25-15 and allowed 15 offensive rebounds. Malone clearly took exception to that development and was sick and tired of teams imposing their will on the glass.

Not only did Malone challenge his players, but they also made the required adjustments and shut down Wyoming's activity on the boards in the second half. As the above excerpt shows, the Tar Heels allowed four offensive rebounds in the final 20 minutes. That was a major factor in North Carolina pulling away with a comfortable win. This is what coaching is all about, and more importantly, Malone's players bought into the message he delivered.

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This is another learning experience for the coaching staff and personnel. North Carolina is in good hands with Malone leading the way. Now it's time for the Tar Heels to carry that momentum intoLogan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism.

Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.