The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated Marshall by 16 points to improve to 4-1, led by Matt Able's 23-point shooting performance and strong contributions from Jarin Stevenson and Fens.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone talks to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Tar Heels got back on track with a 16-point victory over Marshall, advancing them to 4-1 on the season. North Carolina showed plenty of encouraging signs; however, they also showed one major area where they'll need to improve as the season goes on.

Also read 3 Players to Watch in UNC vs. Marshall

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Matt Able looks for a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt was a massive bounce-back game for Matt Able, who struggled from deep against Georgia a week ago. Able led the team in scoring with 23 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep.

He started the game on a hot streak in the first 5 minutes, and though he cooled off a bit in the final minutes of the first half, he still ended up as perhaps the best player on the court for North Carolina. It seemed like Able played much more comfortably, which you have to assume comes from his placement in the rotation.

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With Neo Avdalas sidelined, Able was able to play more in the role of the shooting guard, as opposed to small forward like he had seen earlier on in the season.debut at North Carolina, I thought he played an excellent game. Fens flirted with a double-double, grabbing 8 rebounds and 9 points, and was effective as a rim defender as well as a physical presence in the paint offensively.

Fens gives a major boost toNov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson dunks against Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Osasuyi during the during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectStevenson was the defensive player of the game against Marshall, a weekly award given out by Michael Malone.

Stevenson played with a lot of hustle tonight, and I was impressed with how comfortable he looked on the floor. He ended the night with 13 points on an effective 5-for-7 shooting, while also grabbing 6 rebounds. With Fens active in the lineup, it allowed Stevenson to play more on the wing, which seems to be a more natural position.

It's tough to label any real losers in this game, as I didn't think anyone on the team played particularly awful. The main issue with this team has beenThe Tar Heels squandered a 17-point lead following a very effective first 10 minutes of the game and ended up heading into the locker room with only a 5-point lead over Marshall.

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The tougher teams in conference play won't be as forgiving as the Thundering Herd, and Carolina will need to play much better throughout all 40 minutes, as opposed to just relying on solid streaks throughout the game. Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL.

In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.