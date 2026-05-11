North Carolina State University Graduates Surprise with Debt Relief Gift

Anil Kochhar, a donor, revealed during the college's graduation ceremony that he and his wife would pay off all the debt of the graduation seniors, totaling around $1.7 million, during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Graduates at North Carolina State University were surprised when a commencement speaker, Anil Kochhar , announced a surprise gift to cover all their education loans for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The exact value of the gift has yet to be calculated, but students reacted with disbelief, disbelief quickly giving way to screams as a spontaneous round of applause rippled around the arena. Some hugged classmates while others burst into tears realizing a significant portion of their student debt had just been erased





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North Carolina State University Student Debt Graduation Anil Kochhar Financial Relief Collaboration Between The University Anil Kochhar And The Office Of Scholarships And Financial Aid

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North Carolina State University Graduates Surprise with Debt Relief GiftAnil Kochhar, a donor, revealed during the college's graduation ceremony that he and his wife would pay off all the debt of the graduation seniors, totaling around $1.7 million, during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Read more »