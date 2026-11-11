North Carolina to Ship 11 Democrats to Washington in 2027, Reversing GOP Majority

Following a full provisional ballot review, North Carolina will send 11 Democrats to Washington, turning the delegation from Republican‑majority to the first time in decades. Two Republican incumbents, Greg Murphy and Virginia Foxx, were defeated by challengers Raymond Smith and Chuck Hubbard.

North Carolina will send 11 Democrats to Washington in 2027, flipping the state's congressional delegation from a 10‑to‑4 Republican majority. The change follows a thorough review of provisional ballots in all 100 counties. Republican incumbents Greg Murphy of the Third District and Virginia Foxx of the Fifth District were both defeated by their Democratic challengers, Raymond Smith and Chuck Hubbard, respectively.

In the Third District, which was redrawn in October 2025 to transfer more Republican voters to the neighboring First District, Murphys had led the race before the provisional ballots tipped the edge. Smith, a former state representative, secured the seat by a narrow margin. The district's new boundaries have been a point of analysis, as they altered the political landscape in a way that many observers felt could influence the outcome.

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Foxx, chair of the House Rules Committee and long‑time representative elected in 2004, stumbled behind Hubbard by 335 votes once provisional ballots were tallied across the county line. Her loss ended her tenure as the longest‑serving member of the North Carolina delegation and ended her role as former chair of the Education and Workforce Committee. Foxx's campaign had historically emphasized education and workforce development, and her defeat signals a significant shift in voter sentiment across the state.

Murphy issued a statement congratulating his opponent and expressing personal disappointment. He highlighted his focus on veterans, farmers, and opposition to insurance company greed, underscoring his commitment to keeping life affordable and protecting the republic for future generations.

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The new Democratic delegation means that, for the first time in recent history, North Carolina will caucus as a majority of Democrats in Congress. This shift could affect committee assignments, federal resource allocation, and policy priorities for the state. Observers note that the reversal hinged on the counting of provisional ballots, which were low in campaign funding and organized effort.

The district chairs and the state election board will schedule the official certification process and arrange for the handover of duties. Both Murphy and Foxx are expected to complete remaining legislative work before being succeeded by their Democratic challengers, ensuring a smooth transition.

While the federal term continues until 2029, the 2027 shift will influence committee dynamics and chair appointments for the 118th Congress and beyond. The change signals a potential realignment in North Carolina politics, where future elections may require increased grassroots mobilization across both parties.