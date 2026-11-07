North Carolina Senate Race Tightens as Britt Maintains Narrow Lead

North Carolina Senate race remains tight as Republican Danny Britt holds a slim 245-vote lead over Democrat Catina Hamm, with hundreds of provisional ballots under review that could determine chamber control.

The margin for victory in the critical North Carolina Senate election has tightened significantly as officials continue processing a large volume of provisional ballots across multiple counties. This specific contest in the state's 24th Senate district will ultimately determine whether Republicans retain their majority or if Democrats gain enough influence to control the legislative agenda.

Race Status and Vote Count Update

Republican State Senator Danny Britt currently holds a narrow advantage over Democratic challenger Catina Hamm, leading by just 245 votes as of Friday. This gap has shrunk considerably from the initial 268-vote margin Britt held immediately following Election Day on Tuesday. The outcome of this specific race is pivotal for the entire state legislature, as the final composition of the Senate remains undecided until all eligible votes are verified.

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The district contested by Britt and Hamm includes Robeson, Hoke, and Scotland counties, regions where election officials are actively scrutinizing thousands of provisional ballots to determine their validity. The process of verifying these votes is complex and time-consuming, involving strict checks against state election laws and voter registration records.

Stakes for Legislative Control

If Danny Britt secures enough additional votes to maintain his lead, Republicans will keep control of the state Senate with 26 seats out of the 50 total available. This majority would allow the Republican caucus to drive legislative priorities without needing support from the opposing party.

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Conversely, a victory for Catina Hamm would result in a 25-25 split in the Senate chamber. Such a deadlock would empower Democratic Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt to cast the deciding vote in tie situations. This scenario would effectively grant Democrats the power to pass new laws, especially with the support of Democratic Governor Josh Stein.

The potential shift in power has sparked intense interest among political analysts and voters alike. A change in chamber control would significantly alter the political landscape in North Carolina, potentially leading to different policy directions on taxation, education, and social issues.

Provisional Ballot Processing in Hoke County

In Hoke County, election leaders have processed a significant portion of the provisional ballots cast by more than 160 voters. Officials ultimately decided to count 59 of these ballots, while rejecting 105 for various reasons, including lack of photo identification and failure to provide acceptable justifications for the absence of such ID.

Despite these actions, local officials still have more than 650 provisional ballots remaining to examine in Hoke County. The thorough review process is necessary to ensure that every legal vote is counted accurately, adhering to strict state regulations designed to prevent fraud while protecting voter rights.

The situation in Hoke County reflects the broader challenge facing election officials across the state. Each county is dealing with its own backlog of provisional ballots, requiring careful and methodical examination to determine which votes should be included in the final tally.

Broader Statewide Ballot Review

Similar processes are underway in the other counties within the 24th Senate district. Robeson County is currently inspecting approximately 530 provisional ballots to determine their validity. This large number of pending ballots means that the final count in Robeson could potentially impact the overall result.

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Meanwhile, Scotland County is examining around 130 provisional ballots. The cumulative effect of these reviews across all three counties could shift the vote totals enough to alter the outcome of the race. The delay in final results is expected to continue as officials complete their audits.

The transparency of this process is crucial for maintaining public confidence in the election. Election officials are working diligently to ensure that every vote is accounted for and that the final results accurately reflect the will of the voters in the 24th Senate district.

Campaign Responses and Future Steps

Pat Ryan, a spokesperson for Danny Britt, emphasized the campaign's commitment to a fair and accurate election process. Ryan stated that the campaign has a strong operation on the ground to ensure all legal votes are counted. The spokesperson expressed confidence that Senator Britt and a Republican majority will be positioned to oppose expected Democratic tax hikes.

As the counting continues, both campaigns remain vigilant, with supporters waiting for the final certification of votes. The outcome of this race will not only decide who represents the 24th district but will also influence the balance of power in the North Carolina General Assembly for the coming legislative session.

The situation remains fluid, with hundreds of ballots still pending review. Election officials have indicated that they will continue their work until all valid votes are verified, after which the final results will be officially certified. The nation watches closely as this nail-biter unfolds, with the potential for a historic shift in North Carolina politics.