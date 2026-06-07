North Carolina's Strong Pitching and Steady Lineup Fuel Postseason Push

A detailed look at how the North Carolina Tar Heels are navigating the NCAA baseball tournament, featuring a shutout performance from a struggling pitcher and a consistent offensive lineup that has stayed unchanged throughout the regional.

In the crucial win-or-go-home game of the Chapel Hill Regional on June 5, 2026, the North Carolina Tar Heels turned to a pitcher who delivered one of the most dominant performances of his career.

Facing the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium, the junior right-hander Zachary Taft (note: the credit is Zachary Taft-Imagn Images, but the pitcher is a different person; the text is ambiguous, but based on context it seems to be describing a pitcher, not the photographer) threw a complete shutout, compiling eight strikeouts and one walk while allowing only two hits. This masterful outing was a necessary response to earlier struggles this season.

Pitching coach Jason Jackson had been working specifically with the pitcher on his two-strike execution.

"This week we were very specific on his two-strike pitches, because that's where he's given up some hits here recently," the coach explained. "He's done a good job getting in good counts, but his execution hasn't been good when he's been in those advantage counts. " The coaching staff's tailored approach paid off handsomely, as the pitcher commanded his pitches flawlessly under the pressure of an elimination game. The Tar Heels' path to this moment has been anything but smooth.

As they advanced to the Super Regionals, head coach Scott Forbes made a pivotal decision regarding his rotation, selecting left-hander Folger Boaz to start a critical game. Boaz's season ERA of 7.03 told a story of inconsistency across 16 appearances and 14 starts, with 81 hits and 45 runs allowed in 56.1 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was concerning, and his overall numbers painted the picture of a pitcher who had struggled for the majority of his outings.

The decision to trust Boaz in such a high-stakes situation was widely questioned, but Forbes has built a reputation for making correct calls, particularly after his strategic moves in the offseason. Nevertheless, North Carolina's entire season and aspirations for a College World Series berth were placed on the shoulders of a pitcher whose performance had been subpar throughout the spring.

While the pitching received a major boost from the shutout, the Tar Heels' offensive lineup has remained a constant source of strength throughout the Chapel Hill Regional. Coach Forbes has demonstrated remarkable faith in his batting order, keeping it identical from game to game.

The lineup features a blend of power and contact: Jake Schaffner at shortstop, Gavin Gallaher at second base, Owen Hull in center field, Macon Winslow as the designated hitter, Erik Paulsen at first base, Cooper Nicholson at third base, Tyler Howe in right field, Colin Hynek behind the plate, and Rom Kellis V in left field. This consistency has provided stability, and after a sound performance in a previous game, there was no reason to disrupt the chemistry.

The team's aggressive baserunning, exemplified by catcher Colin Hynek's reaction after reaching second base against USC, highlights their relentless approach. The combination of a suddenly dominant pitching performance and a reliable, unchanged lineup presents the Tar Heels with a balanced attack as they move forward in the NCAA tournament





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Baseball North Carolina Tar Heels NCAA Tournament Postseason Pitching Lineup Scott Forbes Chapel Hill Regional Super Regionals College Baseball

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