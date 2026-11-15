North Carolina ranked worst state for workers, Oxfam says

A new Oxfam report ranks North Carolina last in the nation for worker protections, wages, and labor rights.

According to Oxfam, the 2026 rankings also looked at new issues rising in the U.S., “such as anti-discrimination laws that protect workers’ rights to care for their loved ones and bossware laws that protect workers’ rights against AI and digital surveillance in the workplace.

” The South as a whole fared poorly in the rankings, but nowhere so much so as North Carolina. The Tar Heel State landed at 52 in the report, behind all 49 other states as well as Washington, D.C. , and Puerto Rico. The question of which state is the best for workers -- and which is the worst -- can be determined in a number of ways.

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Oxfam based its rankings on 37 policies surrounding three major dimensions: wages, workers protections and rights to organize. Oxfam looked at individual metrics across these categories including state minimum wages, sick and family leave policies, and “right-to-work” laws. North Carolina ranked 51 in wage policies, 52 in worker protections and 47 in rights to organize. The scores resulted in a last-place finish for North Carolina.

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What was the best and worst state for workers? California earned the top spot in Oxfam’s index. Washington, D.C. ; New York; Illinois and Oregon rounded out the top five states for workers.

On the other end, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and North Carolina made up the bottom five. Charlie Kingree is the Pender County and trending topics reporter for the StarNews. He can be reached at ckingree@usatodayco.com.