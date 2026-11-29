Hailey Brown alleges Gaston County Police tackled her at her door on Nov 19, 2026, after she flashed lights to warn drivers. See details on the arrest and bond.

Hailey Brown, a 31-year-old resident of Lowell, North Carolina, has filed a federal lawsuit against Gaston County Police Officer Kevin McLaughlin. The legal action follows a November 19, 2026, incident where the officer allegedly tackled her at her front door. The confrontation started when Brown flashed her headlights to warn other motorists of McLaughlin's patrol car parked in the road. She claims the officer then followed her home and forcibly removed her from the residence. The lawsuit seeks damages for false arrest and excessive use of force. This development marks a significant escalation in Brown's fight for accountability following the chaotic early morning event.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m. on November 19, 2026, along Wilkinson Boulevard in Lowell. Brown was driving home from work when she noticed a Gaston County Police vehicle stopped in the median. The officer had turned off his emergency lights, creating a hidden hazard for other drivers. Acting as a citizen safety measure, Brown flashed her high beams to alert approaching traffic. She stated she never intended to challenge police authority but simply wanted to prevent a potential accident. This act of civic responsibility triggered the subsequent aggressive response from the officer.

Also read WVU's Updated Win Probability vs. North Carolina — ESPN BPI Predictor

Instead of leaving the scene, Officer Kevin McLaughlin allegedly followed Brown's vehicle back to her home. As she pulled into her driveway and approached her front door, he activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. Brown stated she did not believe she had committed a violation and continued moving toward her entrance to end the encounter. She later told local media that she was confused by the targeted nature of the pursuit. The situation escalated rapidly as the officer raced up the street with his sirens blaring.

Home security footage obtained by WCNC captures the violent physical altercation that ensued. Brown shouted, asking if she had committed any offense, before attempting to close her front door. The video shows the officer charging toward the residence and bursting through the doorway. Brown described the physical force used against her, stating the officer moved with the speed of a linebacker. She claimed he busted her door open and began ripping her out of the house despite her efforts to remain inside. Both parties could be heard yelling during the struggle captured on camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The physical tussle extended beyond the threshold of her home as the officer pulled Brown from the doorway. Brown thrashed in an attempt to escape, repeatedly screaming no while her grandmother ran outside. Her grandmother yelled at the officers to cease their actions against her granddaughter during the chaotic scene. Brown sustained visible physical injuries, including bruising on her arms, during the arrest. Her grandmother witnessed the entire event, demanding the police leave her granddaughter alone. The footage provides critical visual evidence of the excessive force alleged in the lawsuit.

Authorities accused Brown of fleeing from a vehicle during a traffic stop after being given explicit commands to stop. Despite her claims that she was simply trying to enter her own home, police proceeded with an arrest based on the alleged flight. Brown was taken into custody by Gaston County authorities and booked into the local jail. She was subsequently released from custody after posting a three thousand five hundred dollar bond. The arrest documents detailed the charges that led to her temporary detention. This legal maneuvering has fueled further controversy surrounding the officer's conduct.

Hailey Brown has expressed deep concern regarding the use of force by the Gaston County Police Department. She fears potential retaliation from law enforcement in the future due to the lawsuit. She emphasized her love for her town and her community, stating it deeply upsets her to see officers reach high levels of violence. Brown noted that the severity of the incident made the situation feel personal to her and her family. She remains in Lowell but reports feeling unsafe and fearful of how the department might respond. Her grandmother continues to support her through the legal proceedings. The community in Lowell is now closely watching the outcome of this federal case.

The lawsuit against Officer Kevin McLaughlin highlights broader concerns about police accountability in Gaston County. Legal experts suggest that the video evidence may be pivotal in determining liability for the excessive force used. Brown's attorney argues that the officer's actions were disproportionate and unjustified. The case has drawn attention from civil rights advocates across North Carolina. Residents in Lowell are questioning the training and oversight protocols for police officers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for abuse of power during routine traffic stops. Brown hopes the legal process will bring justice and prevent similar incidents. The outcome of the lawsuit could set a precedent for similar cases in the region.