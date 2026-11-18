Authorities in North Carolina located Michele Hundley Smith after she vanished in 2001. She will not face charges due to domestic issues, closing a chapter on a 24-year mystery.

Authorities in North Carolina have confirmed the location of Michele Hundley Smith, a mother who disappeared from her family more than two decades ago. The woman, who was last seen by her husband and children in late 2001, was found alive and well in February 2026. This announcement sent shockwaves through social media and the public, ending a long-standing mystery that had captivated the region for years.

Law Enforcement Confirms Alive Status

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page addressed the media regarding the discovery, stating that there were domestic issues surrounding the woman's departure. The sheriff emphasized that Michele Hundley Smith will not face any criminal charges for her disappearance. Authorities chose not to disclose the specific location where she was found, honoring her personal wishes to keep the details private.

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Father David Smith Reacts to News

David Smith, the husband of the missing woman, described the time following the tragedy as a blur. He recounted that for years, he could not remember specific family events or daily routines, noting that he did not know which way was up or down. The disorientation he experienced lasted for a significant period, affecting his ability to recall personal milestones and moments with his children.

Comparison to Susan Smith Case

The public reaction to this news has inevitably drawn comparisons to another notorious missing child case in the South. Susan Smith, 55, was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 after admitting to drowning her sons, Michael and Alex, in a lake. The boys were just three and 14 months old at the time of the incident. Susan initially claimed a man carjacked her vehicle, but she later admitted to killing the children herself after a nine-day manhunt.

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Victim Impact Statements and Parole

David Smith has remained a vocal advocate for keeping violent offenders incarcerated. He recently attended Susan Smith's parole hearing in 2024, where the board unanimously denied her release. David, along with his second wife Tiffany and their daughter Savannah, pleaded with the board to keep Susan behind bars. He argued that her behavior indicated a lack of remorse and that she remained self-centered even after decades in prison.

Closure and Moving Forward

For David Smith, the announcement regarding Michele Hundley Smith brings a sense of closure to a different kind of tragedy. He stated that he has made peace with the past and does not hold bitterness toward the world. While he struggles to understand the motivations behind such decisions, he accepts the reality of the situation. The resolution of this case allows him to focus on his current family and the memory of his late sons from his previous marriage.