North Carolina lowers flags as NASCAR mourns the death of Kyle Busch

Governor orders state flags at half staff and NASCAR tributes the two‑time champion after his death from pneumonia‑induced sepsis, while his team shelves his No. 8 car.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Friday that all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities will be lowered to half staff in memory of Kyle Busch , the two‑time Cup Series champion who died on Thursday, May 21, at the age of forty‑one.

In the governor's statement he described Busch as not only a record‑setting driver but also a kind and generous person whose loss will be felt throughout the NASCAR community and beyond. Cooper urged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities and other government subdivisions to follow the flag protocol from sunrise on Sunday through sunset on May 24 as a sign of respect and collective mourning. NASCAR officials quickly offered their condolences.

Chief executive officer Steve O'Donnell told reporters that Busch was an American badass, a driver who personified the daring spirit of motorsport. The organization’s official social media channels posted a statement expressing heartbreak at the passing of one of the sport's fiercest competitors and extending sympathies to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the broader motorsports community.

Medical reports released to the press indicated that Busch succumbed to pneumonia that escalated into sepsis, causing rapid and overwhelming complications that led to his death. Further insight emerged from a 911 call obtained by media outlets that captured the moment Busch experienced a medical emergency at a training facility in North Carolina. The caller reported a person with shortness of breath and an elevated temperature, describing the situation as urgent.

In response, NASCAR announced that Richard Childress Racing would retire the No. 8 car that Busch last drove, temporarily switching to the No. 33 for upcoming events. The team also indicated that the No. 8 will be reserved for Busch's son when the family deems the time appropriate, signaling a lasting tribute to the late driver.

The team paid a silent homage on the track, unloading Busch's Chevrolet chassis emblazoned with the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen sponsor logo in a moment of complete silence. Although the car’s number was changed to 33, a subtle No. 8 decal remained on the door as a nod to his legacy.

Fans and fellow drivers gathered at various venues to lower flags, share memories and celebrate a career marked by 200 race wins, 56 pole positions and a reputation for relentless competitiveness. The combination of official mourning, personal tributes and the decision to preserve his iconic number underscores the profound impact Kyle Busch had on the sport and on the many who admired his talent and character





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