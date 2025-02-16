Motivated by a desire to help those affected by Hurricane Helene, high school students in North Carolina are using their carpentry skills to build tiny homes for victims who lost their homes in the storm.

High school students in North Carolina have constructed miniature homes as part of their carpentry class, aiming to assist victims of Hurricane Helene who have been left homeless. Students Silver and England shared with ABC11 News the immense satisfaction they derived from contributing to this endeavor, emphasizing their pride in helping those in need and potentially changing lives.

Their teacher, Jeremy Dotts, leads the honors carpentry class, which collaborates with Rebuilding Hollers, a local organization founded by Stephanie Johnson after the hurricane. This partnership facilitates the construction of tiny homes for displaced individuals. Rebuilding Hollers utilizes donated funds to purchase essential homebuilding materials. These materials are then transported to Dotts' carpentry class, where students begin assembling a 650-square-foot A-frame home shell. The project involves transforming a wooden frame situated at the center of the workshop into a habitable dwelling for a Yancey County storm victim who lost their home during Hurricane Helene. Dotts expressed that the collaboration between the high school and Rebuilding Hollers proved to be a mutually beneficial arrangement, enabling students to engage in meaningful service while honing their carpentry skills. Hurricane Helene brought devastating floods and widespread destruction to communities in western North Carolina, including the Village of Chimney Rock, Swannanoa, and Asheville, months prior to Trump's visit to the state. The Biden-Harris administration faced criticism for its response to the hurricane's aftermath, with some North Carolina residents expressing dissatisfaction with the aid provided. The carpentry students' initiative stands as a testament to their compassion and dedication to helping those affected by the storm





